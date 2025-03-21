India-bound Kia Carens EV Spied With New Alloy Wheels And ADAS

The Carens EV will be launched by mid-2025 along with the facelifted Carens

The Kia Carens EV was spied once again, this time in South Korea. Images of the all-electric MPV were posted online while it was charging. Although heavily camouflaged, some details of the fully electric vehicle were still visible. Here is a quick look at what can be discerned from the spy shots of the Kia Carens EV:

What Can Be Seen?

The fascia was heavily camouflaged this time around, but earlier spyshots have already revealed the design of the headlights to be a triangular-ish shape along with a connected LED DRL strip running across the front. While the design of the lighting elements is similar to the EV6, the charging port position is different and it looks similar to what we have seen on the Hyundai Creta Electric.

With the latest spy shots, some major aspects can be discerned, such as the availability of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) on the Carens EV, which is evident by the presence of a camera on the windshield. You can also spot front parking sensors in the bumper, and there’s a possibility that Kia could also offer it with side sensors as seen with the recently launched Syros.

While most of the side profile is still under camouflage, the alloy wheels are visible, which feature a different design from what the current internal combustion engine (ICE) Carens gets. Those on the test mule are more aerodynamically designed to suit the EV nature of the vehicle.

The rear is expected to feature revised connected LED taillamps as the facelifted Carens, which could be taking hints from the updated Sonet and Seltos on sale in our market.

Kia Carens EV Expected Features And Safety

The Carens EV is expected to be equipped with features such as a 12.3-inch dual digital display setup, wireless phone charger, dual-zone auto AC, and a panoramic sunroof. In terms of safety, level 2 ADAS, front and rear parking sensors will also be present, along with 6 airbags (as standard), and a 360-degree camera (as hinted at by the ORVM-mounted side camera in the spy shot).

Kia Carens EV Powertrain

Kia has not revealed any information about the powertrain as of now but we expect it to come with multiple battery packs along with a claimed range of 400 km to 500 km.

Kia Carens EV Expected Price And Rivals

The Kia Carens EV is expected to be priced around Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom). The fully electric MPV will serve as a more affordable option to the BYD eMAX 7.

