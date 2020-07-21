  • Login / Register
Kia Sonet Teased Again Ahead Of August 7 Debut

Modified On Jul 21, 2020 12:00 PM By Dhruv.A for Kia Sonet

This is the second teaser of the Sonet that Kia has released in the span of a week

  • The Kia Sonet will get LED illumination, a sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and an air purifier. 

  • It will share its mechanicals with the Hyundai Venue, including the 1.0-litre turbo petrol, 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine.

  • Kia is expected to price it from Rs 7 lakh onwards. It will rival the Tata Nexon and the upcoming Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 

Kia Motor seems to be getting ready to showcase the production-spec model of its upcoming SUV, the Sonet. The carmaker has teased the sub-4m SUV for the second time in the span of a week. 

This time, we get a fleeting glimpse of the rear-end which looks quite similar to the concept that was showcased at Auto Expo 2020. The teaser reveals LED tail lights, roof rails, a shark fin antenna, and a rear washer wiper. The front-facing teaser image reveals striking LED daytime running lamps and a steeply angled tumblehome for the SUV. Tumblehome means the inward curvature of the car’s top half in comparison to the lower body. 

Kia Sonet Revealed At Auto Expo 2020; Will Rival Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue

Kia hasn’t revealed much of the Sonet’s feature list but it will get LED headlights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (biggest in the segment), a premium Bose sound system, automatic air conditioning, an air purifier, a sunroof, UVO connected technology and even a 360-degree parking camera. 

The view under the Kia Sonet’s bonnet will be similar to the Hyundai Venue. It will get options such as a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol motor, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The turbo-petrol will get a 6-speed manual, a new clutch-less iMT unit along with a 7-speed DCT. The NA petrol will get a 5-speed MT whereas the diesel will make do with a 6-speed manual. 

The production-spec Kia Sonet will make its debut on August 7. Expect prices to range between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 11.50 lakh. It will rival the upcoming Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Maruti Vitara Brezza and the Ford EcoSport.

