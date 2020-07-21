Kia Sonet Teased Again Ahead Of August 7 Debut

Modified On Jul 21, 2020 12:00 PM By Dhruv.A for Kia Sonet

This is the second teaser of the Sonet that Kia has released in the span of a week

The Kia Sonet will get LED illumination, a sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and an air purifier.

It will share its mechanicals with the Hyundai Venue, including the 1.0-litre turbo petrol, 1.2-litre petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Kia is expected to price it from Rs 7 lakh onwards. It will rival the Tata Nexon and the upcoming Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

Kia Motor seems to be getting ready to showcase the production-spec model of its upcoming SUV, the Sonet. The carmaker has teased the sub-4m SUV for the second time in the span of a week.

This time, we get a fleeting glimpse of the rear-end which looks quite similar to the concept that was showcased at Auto Expo 2020. The teaser reveals LED tail lights, roof rails, a shark fin antenna, and a rear washer wiper. The front-facing teaser image reveals striking LED daytime running lamps and a steeply angled tumblehome for the SUV. Tumblehome means the inward curvature of the car’s top half in comparison to the lower body.

Kia hasn’t revealed much of the Sonet’s feature list but it will get LED headlights, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (biggest in the segment), a premium Bose sound system, automatic air conditioning, an air purifier, a sunroof, UVO connected technology and even a 360-degree parking camera.

The view under the Kia Sonet’s bonnet will be similar to the Hyundai Venue. It will get options such as a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated (NA) petrol motor, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The turbo-petrol will get a 6-speed manual, a new clutch-less iMT unit along with a 7-speed DCT. The NA petrol will get a 5-speed MT whereas the diesel will make do with a 6-speed manual.

The production-spec Kia Sonet will make its debut on August 7. Expect prices to range between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 11.50 lakh. It will rival the upcoming Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Maruti Vitara Brezza and the Ford EcoSport.