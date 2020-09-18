Modified On Sep 18, 2020 12:51 PM By Dhruv.A for Kia Sonet

The Sonet commands the most affordable starting price tag in its class

Kia’s third offering for India, the Sonet, has finally reached showrooms. It’s prices range between Rs 6.71 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in two broad trims: Tech Line and GT Line, and further split into six variants (HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and GTX+), Kia has ensured that there’s a Sonet for everyone. A lot has been said about its features and engine options in the past few months. What everyone’s been itching to know about are the prices and here they are.

Engine HTE HTK HTK+ HTX HTX+ GTX+ 1.2-litre petrol MT Rs 6.71 lakh Rs 7.59 lakh Rs 8.45 lakh 1.0-litre turbo petrol iMT Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.65 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh 1.0-litre turbo petrol DCT Rs 10.49 lakh TBA 1.5-litre diesel MT Rs 8.05 lakh Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 11.65 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh 1.5-litre diesel AT Rs 10.39 lakh TBA

Note: The introductory prices above are ex-showroom Delhi

The Kia Sonet brings in a healthy list of equipment including some segment-firsts. It comes with LED illumination for the headlamps, fog lamps as well as tail lamps. On the inside, you get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 4.2-inch coloured MID, 7-speaker Bose sound unit with subwoofer, Kia Sound Mood lighting, air purifier, UVO connected technology, and an auto-dimming internal rearview mirror.

The Kia Sonet’s powertrain options are unparalleled, not just in its segment but in the ones above it too. It is the only one that gets a massive platter of three engine options and five transmission choices. The Sonet is the only offering with a proper 6-speed torque converter automatic with the diesel engine, where the rivals offer an AMT at the most. Check out how well each of the Sonet’s engine and transmission combo drives here.

1.2-litre Petrol 1.0-litre turbo petrol 1.5-litre diesel MT/AT Max Power 83PS 120PS 100PS/115PS Peak Torque 115Nm 172Nm 240Nm/250Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Fuel Efficiency (Claimed) 18.4kmpl 18.2kmpl/18.3kmpl 24.1kmpl/19 kmpl

Its good that the Sonet brings a ludicrous amount of newness to the table that already has several options vying for your attention. The sub-4m SUV segment currently consists of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon. And in a matter of few days Toyota’s Urban Cruiser will also be joining the list followed by Renault’s Kiger and Nissan Magnite. With so many options already out there, does the Kia Sonet’s pricing tantalise you to buy it? Let’s discuss in the comment section.

