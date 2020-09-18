Kia Sonet Launched At Rs 6.71 Lakh! Watch Out Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon & Mahindra XUV300
Modified On Sep 18, 2020 12:51 PM By Dhruv.A for Kia Sonet
The Sonet commands the most affordable starting price tag in its class
Kia’s third offering for India, the Sonet, has finally reached showrooms. It’s prices range between Rs 6.71 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Offered in two broad trims: Tech Line and GT Line, and further split into six variants (HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and GTX+), Kia has ensured that there’s a Sonet for everyone. A lot has been said about its features and engine options in the past few months. What everyone’s been itching to know about are the prices and here they are.
|
Engine
|
HTE
|
HTK
|
HTK+
|
HTX
|
HTX+
|
GTX+
|
1.2-litre petrol MT
|
Rs 6.71 lakh
|
Rs 7.59 lakh
|
Rs 8.45 lakh
|
1.0-litre turbo petrol iMT
|
Rs 9.49 lakh
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 11.65 lakh
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
1.0-litre turbo petrol DCT
|
Rs 10.49 lakh
|
TBA
|
1.5-litre diesel MT
|
Rs 8.05 lakh
|
Rs 8.99 lakh
|
Rs 9.49 lakh
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 11.65 lakh
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
1.5-litre diesel AT
|
Rs 10.39 lakh
|
TBA
Note: The introductory prices above are ex-showroom Delhi
The Kia Sonet brings in a healthy list of equipment including some segment-firsts. It comes with LED illumination for the headlamps, fog lamps as well as tail lamps. On the inside, you get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, 4.2-inch coloured MID, 7-speaker Bose sound unit with subwoofer, Kia Sound Mood lighting, air purifier, UVO connected technology, and an auto-dimming internal rearview mirror.
The Kia Sonet’s powertrain options are unparalleled, not just in its segment but in the ones above it too. It is the only one that gets a massive platter of three engine options and five transmission choices. The Sonet is the only offering with a proper 6-speed torque converter automatic with the diesel engine, where the rivals offer an AMT at the most. Check out how well each of the Sonet’s engine and transmission combo drives here.
|
1.2-litre Petrol
|
1.0-litre turbo petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel MT/AT
|
Max Power
|
83PS
|
120PS
|
100PS/115PS
|
Peak Torque
|
115Nm
|
172Nm
|
240Nm/250Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
6-speed iMT/7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT/6-speed AT
|
Fuel Efficiency (Claimed)
|
18.4kmpl
|
18.2kmpl/18.3kmpl
|
24.1kmpl/19 kmpl
Its good that the Sonet brings a ludicrous amount of newness to the table that already has several options vying for your attention. The sub-4m SUV segment currently consists of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300 and Tata Nexon. And in a matter of few days Toyota’s Urban Cruiser will also be joining the list followed by Renault’s Kiger and Nissan Magnite. With so many options already out there, does the Kia Sonet’s pricing tantalise you to buy it? Let’s discuss in the comment section.
