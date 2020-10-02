Kia Sonet Becomes The Best-selling Sub-compact SUV In September 2020

Published On Oct 02, 2020 03:42 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet

The Kia Sonet’s figures alone account for nearly 50 percent of the total September 2020 sales

The Sonet went on sale on September 18, 2020.

Its sales figures surpassed the Venue’s by 797 units.

Kia offers the Sonet with the Venue’s petrol and diesel engines.

It is the only sub-4m SUV to get a torque converter unit with a diesel engine.

The Sonet retails between Rs 6.71 lakh and Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia Motors began its India innings in August 2019 with the Seltos and launched its first sub-4m SUV, the Sonet , in September 2020. Both SUVs have struck the right chord with new car buyers due to their powertrain options and loaded equipment list. The carmaker has now announced that it sold 9,266 units of the Sonet and 9,079 units of the Seltos, thereby registering a cumulative sales figure of 18,676 units in September 2020. The Sonet has thus become the segment leader.

The carmaker achieved these numbers in only 12 days since the Sonet’s launch. On the other hand, Hyundai shipped 8,469 units of the Venue , which is less by almost 800 units than the Kia SUV. While both the sub-4m SUVs share the same underpinnings and powertrain options, the Sonet has the edge due to the diesel-AT combo along with its improved equipment list that includes the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and ventilated front seats. For more information on the variant-wise features that are on offer, head here .

Here’s a quick look at the engine and gearbox options offered on the Kia Sonet:

Engine 1.0-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel (MT/AT) Power 120PS 83PS 100PS/ 115PS Torque 172Nm 115Nm 240Nm/ 250Nm Transmission 6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT 5-speed MT 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

Kia has also stated that it has received over 35,000 bookings for the sub-4m SUV since they were opened on August 20. The carmaker has priced the Sonet from Rs 6.71 lakh to Rs 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the Sonet, the sub-4m SUV segment recently got a new contender in the form of the Toyota Urban Cruiser . While the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite are slated for launch in early 2021, it will be interesting to see how the Sonet performs in the coming months.

