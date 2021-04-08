  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsKia Sonet 7-seater Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Unlikely
English | हिंदी

Kia Sonet 7-seater Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Unlikely

Modified On Apr 08, 2021 06:13 PM By Tarun for Kia Sonet

  • 10438 Views
  • Write a comment

No changes in dimensions to accommodate the third row of seats

Kia Sonet

  • The Kia Sonet 7-seater has just been unveiled in Indonesia. 

  • The second row gets a three-seater bench while the third row can accommodate two more people. 

  • The Indonesian version (4,120mm) is longer than the India-spec Sonet (3,995mm) but with the same wheelbase (2,500mm). 

  • No changes have been made to the exterior, features list, and dimensions.

  • It continues with a sole 115PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic. 

Kia Sonet 7-Seater

Kia has unveiled the 7-seater Sonet in Indonesia. It is the carmaker’s smallest offering in the SUV space and one of its most practical packages too. Other than the addition of a third row, no other changes have been made to the 7-seater variant. 

The standard Indonesia-spec Sonet is slightly different from the Indian version. While ours is 3,995mm long, the Indonesian iteration is 4,120mm long. Both have the same wheelbase (2,500mm), width (1,790mm), and height (1,642mm). So, the dimensions of the 7-seater and the 5-seater in Indonesia are identical. 

Kia Sonet 7-Seater

It gains a roof-mounted AC vent for the third row and that’s about it. It continues to feature an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, connected car technology, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 7-speaker Bose sound system, wireless charging, a rear parking camera, six airbags as well as front and rear parking sensors. 

While we have a wide choice of engine and transmission options, the Indonesian version gets a sole 1.5-litre petrol engine, rated at 115PS and 144Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual transmission and a CVT automatic. 

Kia Sonet 7-SEater

The 7-seater Sonet is unlikely to arrive in India as its proportions offer no benefit here, unlike the Renault Triber which falls in the sub-4m category. Meanwhile, Kia is working on a new 7-seater which is expected to be priced from around Rs 13 to 14 lakh, similar to the Hyundai Alcazar. It has already been spied testing in India and could arrive by early-2022. 

Read More on : Sonet on road price

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

1 out of 1 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Kia Sonet

Read Full News
Big Saving !!
Save upto 53% ! Find best deals on Used Kia Cars
VIEW USED KIA SONET IN NEW DELHI

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?