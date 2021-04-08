Kia Sonet 7-seater Debuts In Indonesia; India Launch Unlikely

Modified On Apr 08, 2021 06:13 PM By Tarun for Kia Sonet

No changes in dimensions to accommodate the third row of seats

The Kia Sonet 7-seater has just been unveiled in Indonesia.

The second row gets a three-seater bench while the third row can accommodate two more people.

The Indonesian version (4,120mm) is longer than the India-spec Sonet (3,995mm) but with the same wheelbase (2,500mm).

No changes have been made to the exterior, features list, and dimensions.

It continues with a sole 115PS 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with a 6-speed manual and a CVT automatic.

Kia has unveiled the 7-seater Sonet in Indonesia. It is the carmaker’s smallest offering in the SUV space and one of its most practical packages too. Other than the addition of a third row, no other changes have been made to the 7-seater variant.

The standard Indonesia-spec Sonet is slightly different from the Indian version. While ours is 3,995mm long, the Indonesian iteration is 4,120mm long. Both have the same wheelbase (2,500mm), width (1,790mm), and height (1,642mm). So, the dimensions of the 7-seater and the 5-seater in Indonesia are identical.

It gains a roof-mounted AC vent for the third row and that’s about it. It continues to feature an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, connected car technology, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a 7-speaker Bose sound system, wireless charging, a rear parking camera, six airbags as well as front and rear parking sensors.

While we have a wide choice of engine and transmission options, the Indonesian version gets a sole 1.5-litre petrol engine, rated at 115PS and 144Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual transmission and a CVT automatic.

The 7-seater Sonet is unlikely to arrive in India as its proportions offer no benefit here, unlike the Renault Triber which falls in the sub-4m category. Meanwhile, Kia is working on a new 7-seater which is expected to be priced from around Rs 13 to 14 lakh, similar to the Hyundai Alcazar. It has already been spied testing in India and could arrive by early-2022.

