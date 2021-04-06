Kia’s New MPV Spied Testing In India; Expected To Rival The Maruti Ertiga And Mahindra Marazzo

Published On Apr 06, 2021 01:10 PM By Tarun

The upcoming MPV seems larger than the Maruti Ertiga and nearly the same size as the Mahindra Marazzo

Kia’s new MPV spied testing in India for the first time.

Expected to be launched by early-2022

Should be offered in six and seven-seater layouts.

Might borrow the Seltos’s 115PS 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines.

Prices expected to range from Rs 10 to 15 lakh.

The Mahindra Marazzo-rivalling Kia MPV has been spied testing in India for the first time, way ahead of its expected launch by early-2022. The latest offering from the South Korean carmaker will likely be a global model, considering it was first spied testing in its home country. The MPV could be offered in both six and seven seating configurations.

While the test mule was heavily camouflaged, we could spot sleek LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, and body cladding. From what we see, it looks like the shape will be that of a traditional MPV but with premium design cues, much like the Seltos and Sonet.

It could borrow some of the Seltos’s features, including the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, connected car technology, air purifier, 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, up to six airbags, and ventilated and powered driver’s seat, among others.

Much like its features, the MPV could borrow its engine options from the Seltos too. This will include the latter’s 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. The petrol engine is rated at 115PS and 144Nm, while the diesel produces 115PS and 250Nm. Transmission options could include a standard 6-speed manual for both engines, an optional IVT (Infinitely Variable Transmission) for the petrol unit, and an optional 6-speed torque converter for the diesel. The Seltos’s 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine, rated at 140PS and 242Nm, could also make its way into the MPV.

The upcoming model will be a direct rival to the Mahindra Marazzo, which retails from Rs 11.64 lakh to Rs 13.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Kia MPV could retail from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh, sandwiched between the Maruti Ertiga/XL6 and Toyota Innova Crysta, much like the Marazzo.

