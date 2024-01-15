Kia Seltos Surpassed The Hyundai Creta As The Best-selling Compact SUV In December 2023
No model crossed the 10,000 monthly sales mark as the segment witnessed an overall decline of 5 percent
The compact SUVs witnessed a total sales of over 41,000 units in December 2023, with the Kia Seltos emerging as the best-seller. However, all the top sellers witnessed a noteworthy drop in demand while others enjoyed positive month-on-month (MoM) growth. The segment as a whole saw a decline of over 5 percent. Here’s the detailed sales report for each model in the table below.
|
Compact SUVs & crossovers
|
December 2023
|
November 2023
|
MoM Growth
|
Market share current(%)
|
Market share (% last year)
|
YoY mkt share (%)
|
Average sales (6 months)
|
Kia Seltos
|
9957
|
11684
|
-14.78
|
23.91
|
24.41
|
-0.5
|
9770
|
Hyundai Creta
|
9243
|
11814
|
-21.76
|
22.19
|
41.55
|
-19.36
|
13325
|
Maruti Grand Vitara
|
6988
|
7937
|
-11.95
|
16.78
|
25.12
|
-8.34
|
10315
|
Toyota Hyryder
|
4976
|
3005
|
65.59
|
11.94
|
17.1
|
-5.16
|
3521
|
Honda Elevate
|
4376
|
4755
|
-7.97
|
10.5
|
0
|
10.5
|
3037
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
2485
|
1908
|
30.24
|
5.96
|
8.9
|
-2.94
|
2259
|
Volkswagen Taigun
|
2456
|
1771
|
38.67
|
5.89
|
10.95
|
-5.06
|
1873
|
MG Astor
|
821
|
726
|
13.08
|
1.97
|
6.86
|
-4.89
|
879
|
Citroen C3 Aircross
|
339
|
249
|
36.14
|
0.81
|
0
|
0.81
|
42
|
Total
|
41641
|
43849
|
-5.03
|
99.95
Key Takeaways
-
With unit sales of over 9,900 units, the Kia Seltos claimed the title of the best-selling compact SUV in December 2023, outpacing the Creta by 714 units. Despite experiencing a MoM sales decline of over 14 percent, it remained consistent with its average sales over the past six months.
-
Hyundai Creta also managed to cross the sales mark of 9,000 units, however its monthly sales went down by over 2,500 units. In fact, its December 2023 sales were around 4,000 units less than its average sales over the last six months. The Hyundai Creta is scheduled to receive a facelift in January 2024, and we anticipate that it will regain its sales momentum thereafter.
-
At third, the Maruti Grand Vitara experienced a loss of nearly 12 percent in monthly sales. Maruti retailed over 6,900 units of the Maruti Grand Vitara, which is again a big drop from its average sales of last six months.
-
The Grand Vitara’s stablemate, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder registered the highest MoM growth of over 65 percent in December 2023 sales. Although it still didn’t cross the sales mark of 5,000 units, its year-on-year(YoY) market share also declined by more than 5 percent.
-
The Honda Elevate, which was launched in September 2023, registered sales of over 4,300 units in December 2023. Its MoM sales went down by nearly 8 percent, and its current market share stands at 10.5 percent.
-
Both Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun registered MoM growth of 30.24 percent and 38.67 percent in December 2023 sales, respectively. Both compact SUVs enjoyed sales of over 2,400 units.
-
Despite experiencing a positive month-over-month (MoM) sales growth of approximately 14 percent, the MG Astor still fell short of surpassing the 1,000-unit sales mark. Lastly, the Citroen C3 Aircross took the bottom spot in the sales chart with unit sales totaling only 339 units in December 2023.
