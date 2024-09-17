Modified On Sep 17, 2024 01:47 PM By Dipan for Kia Seltos

The Kia Seltos Gravity Edition, based on the higher-spec HTX variant, comes with new features like a dashcam and a premium audio system

A new Kia Seltos Gravity Edition was added to the compact SUV’s range in India. It is based on the higher-spec HTX variant, with prices ranging from Rs 16.63 lakh to Rs 18.21 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). This special edition comes with some Gravity edition-specific design changes and a few features over its donor variant, like a dashcam and Bose sound system. Let us now understand the Kia Seltos Gravity Edition with the help of 8 images:

Exterior

The Kia Seltos Gravity Edition in the images is finished in the Aurora Black Pearl hue. It can also be had with a Glacial White Pearl colour.

Starting from the front, the Gravity edition of the Kia Seltos is no different from the regular Seltos. It gets an LED setup for headlights, fog lamps and DRLs. It also gets a silver skid plate and chrome surrounds on the grille.

At the sides, the Seltos Gravity edition features a ‘Gravity’ badging on the front doors. It also has 17-inch alloy wheels. Notably, the donor HTX variant gets 17-inch silver alloy wheels, whereas the Gravity Edition gets a dual-tone design. The Gravity Edition also gets body-coloured door handles in comparison to the chrome finish on the Seltos HTX.

At the rear, the only change in the Gravity edition is that it gets a gloss black spoiler. It gets a connected LED tail light setup. It also comes with a silver skid plate.

Interior

The interior of the Kia Seltos Gravity Edition features a navy blue and black interior theme, with blue seat upholstery as well. The front seats have a ventilation function and a dashcam has also been added.

There is also an electronic parking brake, but it can only be had with the CVT (continuously variable transmission) automatic. The manual iteration comes with a regular parking brake.

The audio system has also been upgraded with an 8-speaker Bose audio system.

Other features borrowed from the HTX trim include a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and dual-zone AC.

There has been no addition to the safety suite in the Gravity Edition and it gets six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a rearview camera, and front parking sensors.

Powertrain Options

The Seltos Gravity Edition comes with two engine options. The first is a 1.5-litre petrol engine that produces 115 PS of power and 144 Nm of torque. This engine can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT transmission. The second option is a 1.5-litre diesel engine with 116 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque, which comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox, although the diesel engine is also available with a 6-speed automatic in other Seltos variants.

In addition, some other Seltos variants also get a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that delivers 160 PS and 250 Nm. This turbo engine can be matched with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT).

Price and Rivals

The Kia Seltos Gravity Edition is priced from Rs 16.63 lakh to Rs 18.21 lakh. Prices of the entire Seltos range start at Rs 10.90 lakh and go up to Rs 20.37 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

The Kia Seltos competes against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun and Honda Elevate.

