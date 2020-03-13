Published On Mar 13, 2020 04:04 PM By Rohit for Kia Seltos

The segment saw a downfall of almost 40 per cent compared to January 2020

The Kia Seltos has been ruling the roost in the compact SUV segment for some time now. It is the only compact SUV to be currently offered with BS6-compliant engines. The second-gen Hyundai Creta will be launched on March 16 and will come with the same BS6 engines as its Kia cousin. Meanwhile, Mahindra will also be launching the BS6 Scorpio in the coming weeks. With the April 1, 2020 deadline barely weeks away, all carmakers are offering heavy discounts on their BS4 inventory, helping them phase out said stock. Let’s see how each compact SUV performed in February:

Compact SUVs & crossovers February 2020 January 2020 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 700 6900 -89.85 4.08 55.03 -50.95 6701 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 0 558 -100 0 11.71 -11.71 954 Renault Duster 642 405 58.51 3.74 3 0.74 633 Renault Captur 0 0 0 0 2.99 -2.99 65 Kia Seltos 14024 15000 -6.5 81.82 0 78.83 81.82 Nissan Kicks 267 172 55.23 1.55 3.28 -1.73 272 Mahindra Scorpio 1505 5316 -71.68 8.78 23.96 -15.18 3990 Total 17138 28351 -39.55 99.97

Takeaways

Kia’s first offering for the Indian market continued to be the most sought-after compact SUV. Even though the Seltos’ sales have gone down by over 70 units when compared to the previous month, it still has the largest market share of over 80 per cent.

The Mahindra Scorpio took the second spot on the list. Even though Mahindra shipped over 1,500 units of the SUV, its month-on-month (MoM) figure went down by more than 70 per cent. It currently holds a market share of almost 9 per cent. Mahindra is expected to launch the next-gen Scorpio in 2021.

With the second-gen Creta set to be launched on March 16, Hyundai is likely to have stopped the production of the first-gen Creta, resulting in a decline in the number of units shipped.

Renault is the only carmaker to offer two compact SUVs. It shipped over 600 units of the Duster in February 2020. This helped the Duster witness the highest growth in terms of MoM figures. It even surpassed its average sales figure over the past six months. Renault is expected to launch the Duster Turbo, which was showcased with a new 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine at Auto Expo 2020, soon.

Nissan’s compact SUV, the Kicks, is the only other model apart from the Renault Duster to register positive month-on-month growth. Nissan managed to ship almost 100 more units of the Kicks when compared to the previous month.

Maruti has already announced its plans to stop selling diesel models in the BS6 era. The S-Cross is a BS4-compliant diesel-only offering and hence, Maruti has stopped its production, thereby resulting in no sales. The carmaker will soon be launching the S-Cross petrol that will replace the outgoing diesel version as seen in the case of the Vitara Brezza.

Like Maruti, Renault too will be upgrading the Captur from BS4 to BS6 version soon. So it’s likely that the manufacturer has stopped production of the diesel model.

Read More on : Seltos on road price