To Go With Hybrid Or To Go With EV That Is The Question

Published On Apr 30, 2021 12:36 PM By Rohit for Kia Soul

While globally, Kia has hybrid and electrified versions of its popular models, it is still unsure which should be brought to India

In a recent interview, Kia revealed that it won’t be launching any sedan in India and also offered an update on the brand’s plans for electrification. However, the carmaker has yet to decide whether it should introduce hybrids or EVs here.

Tae-Jin Park, Chief Sales and Business Strategy Officer, Kia India, said, “We are carefully studying which segment is best here, compared to EV vehicles. When we compare hybrid and EVs it is not finalised, which one is better. Some competitors are focussing on hybrid, some are focussing on EV. We Kia India is not finalised yet”.

Kia’s global portfolio has seven hybrids/EVs, including the recently unveiled EV6 and Optima PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle). Back in 2019, the carmaker had handed over a Soul EV (also called the Kia e-Soul) to the Andhra Pradesh government as part of its strategy to promulgate electric mobility in the southern state. Also, Kia had showcased the Soul and Niro EVs at Auto Expo 2020.

In related news, Kia will launch the updated Seltos and Sonet (with the new Kia logo) in the first week of May. The South Korean carmaker is also probably working on a Seltos-based three-row SUV to rival the Hyundai Alcazar. The latter will arrive around early 2022.