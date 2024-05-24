Kia EV3 vs Kia Seltos: Specifications Compared

Does the Kia EV3 preview an electric version of the Seltos? Let’s see how these SUVs fare against each other on paper

Kia EV3 vs Kia Seltos specifications compared

Kia has already entered the EV market in India with the sporty EV6 crossover, but it’s certainly not an affordable model for the masses. The Korean carmaker has confirmed that it will have a localised EV in India from 2025, without confirming the model. Based on the recently unveiled production-spec Kia EV3, we have reason to believe that it could be brought to India as an electric alternative to the Kia Seltos compact SUV. First, let us find out how these two SUVs compare on paper.

Dimensions

 

Kia EV3

Kia Seltos

Length

4300 mm

4365 mm

Width

1850mm

1800 mm

Height

1560 mm

1645 mm

Wheelbase

2680 mm

2610 mm

Boot space

460 litres (gets a 25-litre frunk additionally)

433 litres
  • The Kia EV3 has a distinct design as an EV compared to the internal combustion engine (ICE) powered Seltos.

  • It is 65mm smaller than the Seltos and 85mm shorter in height, while being 50mm wider.

  • The EV3, based on the E-GMP electric-only platform, has a 70 mm longer wheelbase than the Seltos.

  • The boot space is also more accommodating with an extra 27-litre capacity, and the EV3 further includes a 25-litre frunk under the front bonnet.Kia EV3 side

Feature Highlights

Features

Kia EV3

Kia Seltos

Exterior

LED Headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Aerodynamically designed alloy wheels (size unknown)

LED Headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Front projector fog lamps

17/18-inch alloy wheels

Shark-fin antenna

Interiors

White and grey dual-tone interiors

Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) material on seats

Steering wheel wrapped with recycled materials

Black and beige dual-tone dashboard (all-black on the higher trim levels)

Leatherette seats

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

Comfort and Convenience

12.3-inch fully digital driver’s displayAutomatic AC, touch controls

Rear AC vents

12-inch Head-Up Display

Touch button engine start/stop

10.25-inch fully digital driver’s displayAutomatic AC

Rear AC vents

8-inch Head-Up Display

Infotainment

12.3-inch infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Harman Kardon music system

10.25-inch infotainment system

Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8-speaker Bose sound system

Safety

Airbags

360-view camera

Level-2 ADAS

Six airbags

Level-2 ADAS

360-degree view camera
  • While it is the production-spec Kia EV3, the full list of feature details are yet to be revealed and will vary for each country. 

  • However, it has a larger integrated display setup with a bigger touchscreen infotainment system and driver's display than the Seltos, as well as AC controls integrated into a 5-inch touchscreen panel between them. 

  • Both cars are feature-rich in terms of premium audio systems, connected car technologies, LED lighting setups, ambient lighting, and cabin comforts. However, the EV3 is a generation ahead of the Seltos with its use of recycled materials and touch-based control panels.

  • Both vehicles have Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).Kia EV3 cabin

Powertrains

Specifications

Kia EV3

Kia Seltos

Battery Pack/Engine

Standard 58.3 kWh

Long Range

81.4 kWh

1.5-litre petrol

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power

204 PS

204 PS

115 PS

160 PS

116 PS

Torque

283 Nm

283 Nm

144 Nm

254 Nm

250 Nm
  • We’re primarily considering the performance offered by these two very different SUVs. Kia has not yet revealed the claimed range of the smaller battery of the EV3, we expect the figure to be somewhere between 400-450 km while the larger battery claims a WLTP-range of 600 km. 

  • The Kia Seltos comes with three engine configurations, whereas the EV3 has the same single motor setup for both battery packs.

  • The Seltos' most powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine generates 44 PS and 29 Nm less than the Kia EV3.

  • Kia has not given many details about the charge times of the EV3, but the larger battery pack can be fast-charged from 10-80 percent in just 31 minutes.Kia EV3 rear

Price Range

Model

Kia EV3

Kia Seltos

Prices

Starting Rs 30 lakh (expected)

Rs 10.90 - 20.35 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom India

The Kia Seltos retails at an ex-showroom price of Rs 10.90 - 20.35 lakh. It rivals the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq. It is a highly localised offering, hence its competitive pricing in the segment.

On the other hand, the Kia EV3 is an electric SUV and will certainly carry a hefty premium for its electric powertrain and more premium features. Even with a high degree of localisation, we expect to be priced above the likes of the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Maruti eVX and Tata Curvv EV.

Also See: Kia EV3 Revealed

Read More on : Kia Seltos Automatic

