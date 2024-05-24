Kia EV3 vs Kia Seltos: Specifications Compared
Modified On May 24, 2024 03:04 PM By Dipan for Kia EV3
Does the Kia EV3 preview an electric version of the Seltos? Let’s see how these SUVs fare against each other on paper
Kia has already entered the EV market in India with the sporty EV6 crossover, but it’s certainly not an affordable model for the masses. The Korean carmaker has confirmed that it will have a localised EV in India from 2025, without confirming the model. Based on the recently unveiled production-spec Kia EV3, we have reason to believe that it could be brought to India as an electric alternative to the Kia Seltos compact SUV. First, let us find out how these two SUVs compare on paper.
Dimensions
|
Kia EV3
|
Kia Seltos
|
Length
|
4300 mm
|
4365 mm
|
Width
|
1850mm
|
1800 mm
|
Height
|
1560 mm
|
1645 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2680 mm
|
2610 mm
|
Boot space
|
460 litres (gets a 25-litre frunk additionally)
|
433 litres
- The Kia EV3 has a distinct design as an EV compared to the internal combustion engine (ICE) powered Seltos.
-
It is 65mm smaller than the Seltos and 85mm shorter in height, while being 50mm wider.
-
The EV3, based on the E-GMP electric-only platform, has a 70 mm longer wheelbase than the Seltos.
-
The boot space is also more accommodating with an extra 27-litre capacity, and the EV3 further includes a 25-litre frunk under the front bonnet.
Feature Highlights
|
Features
|
Kia EV3
|
Kia Seltos
|
Exterior
|
LED Headlights
LED DRLs
LED tail lights
Aerodynamically designed alloy wheels (size unknown)
|
LED Headlights
LED DRLs
LED tail lights
Front projector fog lamps
17/18-inch alloy wheels
Shark-fin antenna
|
Interiors
|
White and grey dual-tone interiors
Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) material on seats
Steering wheel wrapped with recycled materials
|
Black and beige dual-tone dashboard (all-black on the higher trim levels)
Leatherette seats
Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
12.3-inch fully digital driver’s displayAutomatic AC, touch controls
Rear AC vents
12-inch Head-Up Display
Touch button engine start/stop
|
10.25-inch fully digital driver’s displayAutomatic AC
Rear AC vents
8-inch Head-Up Display
|
Infotainment
|
12.3-inch infotainment system
Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
Harman Kardon music system
|
10.25-inch infotainment system
Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
8-speaker Bose sound system
|
Safety
|
Airbags
360-view camera
Level-2 ADAS
|
Six airbags
Level-2 ADAS
360-degree view camera
- While it is the production-spec Kia EV3, the full list of feature details are yet to be revealed and will vary for each country.
-
However, it has a larger integrated display setup with a bigger touchscreen infotainment system and driver's display than the Seltos, as well as AC controls integrated into a 5-inch touchscreen panel between them.
-
Both cars are feature-rich in terms of premium audio systems, connected car technologies, LED lighting setups, ambient lighting, and cabin comforts. However, the EV3 is a generation ahead of the Seltos with its use of recycled materials and touch-based control panels.
-
Both vehicles have Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
Powertrains
|
Specifications
|
Kia EV3
|
Kia Seltos
|
Battery Pack/Engine
|
Standard 58.3 kWh
|
Long Range
81.4 kWh
|
1.5-litre petrol
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
204 PS
|
204 PS
|
115 PS
|
160 PS
|
116 PS
|
Torque
|
283 Nm
|
283 Nm
|
144 Nm
|
254 Nm
|
250 Nm
- We’re primarily considering the performance offered by these two very different SUVs. Kia has not yet revealed the claimed range of the smaller battery of the EV3, we expect the figure to be somewhere between 400-450 km while the larger battery claims a WLTP-range of 600 km.
-
The Kia Seltos comes with three engine configurations, whereas the EV3 has the same single motor setup for both battery packs.
-
The Seltos' most powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine generates 44 PS and 29 Nm less than the Kia EV3.
-
Kia has not given many details about the charge times of the EV3, but the larger battery pack can be fast-charged from 10-80 percent in just 31 minutes.
Price Range
|
Model
|
Kia EV3
|
Kia Seltos
|
Prices
|
Starting Rs 30 lakh (expected)
|
Rs 10.90 - 20.35 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom India
The Kia Seltos retails at an ex-showroom price of Rs 10.90 - 20.35 lakh. It rivals the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq. It is a highly localised offering, hence its competitive pricing in the segment.
On the other hand, the Kia EV3 is an electric SUV and will certainly carry a hefty premium for its electric powertrain and more premium features. Even with a high degree of localisation, we expect to be priced above the likes of the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Maruti eVX and Tata Curvv EV.
