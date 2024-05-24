Modified On May 24, 2024 03:04 PM By Dipan for Kia EV3

Does the Kia EV3 preview an electric version of the Seltos? Let’s see how these SUVs fare against each other on paper

Kia has already entered the EV market in India with the sporty EV6 crossover, but it’s certainly not an affordable model for the masses. The Korean carmaker has confirmed that it will have a localised EV in India from 2025, without confirming the model. Based on the recently unveiled production-spec Kia EV3, we have reason to believe that it could be brought to India as an electric alternative to the Kia Seltos compact SUV. First, let us find out how these two SUVs compare on paper.

Dimensions

Kia EV3 Kia Seltos Length 4300 mm 4365 mm Width 1850mm 1800 mm Height 1560 mm 1645 mm Wheelbase 2680 mm 2610 mm Boot space 460 litres (gets a 25-litre frunk additionally) 433 litres

The Kia EV3 has a distinct design as an EV compared to the internal combustion engine (ICE) powered Seltos.

It is 65mm smaller than the Seltos and 85mm shorter in height, while being 50mm wider.

The EV3, based on the E-GMP electric-only platform, has a 70 mm longer wheelbase than the Seltos.

The boot space is also more accommodating with an extra 27-litre capacity, and the EV3 further includes a 25-litre frunk under the front bonnet.

Feature Highlights

Features Kia EV3 Kia Seltos Exterior LED Headlights LED DRLs LED tail lights Aerodynamically designed alloy wheels (size unknown) LED Headlights LED DRLs LED tail lights Front projector fog lamps 17/18-inch alloy wheels Shark-fin antenna Interiors White and grey dual-tone interiors Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) material on seats Steering wheel wrapped with recycled materials Black and beige dual-tone dashboard (all-black on the higher trim levels) Leatherette seats Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel Comfort and Convenience 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s displayAutomatic AC, touch controls Rear AC vents 12-inch Head-Up Display Touch button engine start/stop 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s displayAutomatic AC Rear AC vents 8-inch Head-Up Display Infotainment 12.3-inch infotainment system Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Harman Kardon music system 10.25-inch infotainment system Wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay 8-speaker Bose sound system Safety Airbags 360-view camera Level-2 ADAS Six airbags Level-2 ADAS 360-degree view camera

While it is the production-spec Kia EV3, the full list of feature details are yet to be revealed and will vary for each country.

However, it has a larger integrated display setup with a bigger touchscreen infotainment system and driver's display than the Seltos, as well as AC controls integrated into a 5-inch touchscreen panel between them.

Both cars are feature-rich in terms of premium audio systems, connected car technologies, LED lighting setups, ambient lighting, and cabin comforts. However, the EV3 is a generation ahead of the Seltos with its use of recycled materials and touch-based control panels.

Both vehicles have Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).



Powertrains

Specifications Kia EV3 Kia Seltos Battery Pack/Engine Standard 58.3 kWh Long Range 81.4 kWh 1.5-litre petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 204 PS 204 PS 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 283 Nm 283 Nm 144 Nm 254 Nm 250 Nm

We’re primarily considering the performance offered by these two very different SUVs. Kia has not yet revealed the claimed range of the smaller battery of the EV3, we expect the figure to be somewhere between 400-450 km while the larger battery claims a WLTP-range of 600 km.

The Kia Seltos comes with three engine configurations, whereas the EV3 has the same single motor setup for both battery packs.

The Seltos' most powerful 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine generates 44 PS and 29 Nm less than the Kia EV3.

Kia has not given many details about the charge times of the EV3, but the larger battery pack can be fast-charged from 10-80 percent in just 31 minutes.

Price Range

Model Kia EV3 Kia Seltos Prices Starting Rs 30 lakh (expected) Rs 10.90 - 20.35 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom India

The Kia Seltos retails at an ex-showroom price of Rs 10.90 - 20.35 lakh. It rivals the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq. It is a highly localised offering, hence its competitive pricing in the segment.

On the other hand, the Kia EV3 is an electric SUV and will certainly carry a hefty premium for its electric powertrain and more premium features. Even with a high degree of localisation, we expect to be priced above the likes of the MG ZS EV and the upcoming Maruti eVX and Tata Curvv EV.

