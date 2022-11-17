Modified On Nov 17, 2022 01:59 PM By Rohit for Jeep Grand Cherokee

The marque’s flagship luxury SUV for the Indian market gets a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 4x4 drivetrain

Jeep is offering the SUV in a single, fully loaded 'Limited O' variant priced at Rs 77.5 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India).

Deliveries of the new Grand Cherokee to begin from the end of November.

Exterior highlights include LED lighting and a modernised version of the Jeep grille.

It gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charger and digital driver’s display.

The SUV is being locally assembled at the carmaker’s Ranjangaon facility in Pune.

Jeep has brought its luxury flagship SUV, the fifth-generation Grand Cherokee, to India via the CKD route. Deliveries of the new Jeep SUV are set to commence by the end of November. The SUV is being offered in a single, fully loaded 'Limited O' trim priced at Rs 77.5 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan-India). The SUV is being locally assembled at the carmaker’s Ranjangaon facility in Pune.

What Powers Jeep India’s Flagship Offering?

The India-spec fifth-gen Grand Cherokee has been provided with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (272PS/400Nm), which comes coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Jeep has also equipped the new SUV with its Quadratrac 4x4 system.

Beautiful Inside And Out

Thanks to the sleek LED headlights and DRLs, the new Grand Cherokee looks a stunner when viewed from the front. It also gets the typical Jeep grille with chrome embellishments, which complements the headlight setup.

In profile, it gets squared wheel arches housing 20-inch alloy wheels and blacked door pillars to give it a floating roof-like effect. At the back, the SUV features sleek LED taillights which are connected by a thin black strip featuring the ‘Jeep’ insignia. Jeep is offering the new Grand Cherokee in four exterior shades: Bright White, Diamond Black Crystal, Rocky Mountain (grey), and Velvet Red.

The 2022 Grand Cherokee’s cabin looks luxurious, thanks to the all-black theme and silver accents on the dashboard and centre console. Jeep offers the SUV in a five-seater configuration. The three-row version of the Grand Cherokee carries the “L” suffix and mild cosmetic differences.

Plenty Of Tech To Play With

Jeep has decked the new Grand Cherokee with a 10.1-inch touchscreen system, an infotainment screen for the co-passenger (optional), over 30 connected car tech features, a heads-up display, wireless phone charging and a digital driver’s display. It also gets ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and a nine-speaker sound system.

The SUV has been equipped with Jeep’s Selec-Terrain system which offers four drive mode options: Sand/Mud, Snow, Auto and Sport.

Safety In Mind

The SUV comes with a suite of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) which comprises adaptive cruise control, auto-emergency braking and front collision warning. In addition, it also gets eight airbags, a tyre pressure monitor and a 360-degree camera.

Who Does It Go Up Against?

The new Jeep Grand Cherokee takes on the Volvo XC90, Audi Q7, BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE. But if you’re looking for a luxury off-roader, the Jeep will be at the top of your consideration.