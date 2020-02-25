Jeep To Begin Manufacturing Toyota Fortuner and Maruti Vitara Brezza Rival In India By 2021?

Modified On Feb 25, 2020 03:32 PM By Sonny

The Jeep’s Ranjangaon facility, which currently only sees the production of Jeep Compass, is about to get a lot busier

Jeep to start manufacturing two or more models at its Ranjangaon facility in Maharashtra.

Two of the new SUVs would likely be a 7-seater and a sub-4m offering.

The 7-seater will take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

New Jeep subcompact SUV will compete with the likes of Hyundai Venue and Ford EcoSport.

Both were locked down for India in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’ (FCA) 2018-2022 five-year business plan

While the 7-seater is expected to launch in 2021, the sub-4m offering could arrive by 2022.

The FCA automotive conglomerate is currently operating in India with pretty much a single customer-facing brand, Jeep. After the initial success of the locally manufactured Jeep Compass, the brand is looking to expand its Indian portfolio with more locally made SUV products, starting in 2021.

The brand is looking to have “more than two Jeep models being rolled out from the Ranjangaon facility" by the start of 2021, according to the President and MD of FCA India, Partha Dutta. It would not come as a surprise to know that FCA wants to be an SUV-only brand in India. Two new models that we can expect for the Indian market are a 7-seater full-size SUV and a sub-4m SUV. These models would be manufactured alongside the Compass at Jeep’s plant in Maharashtra. Both these SUVs were locked down for India in FCA’s 2018-2022 five-year business plan.

While the 7-seater Jeep SUV is expected to be launched in 2021 itself, the sub-4m SUV offering is likely to arrive by early-2022, after being previewed in late-2021. Both are new models in the Jeep range that will be launched globally as well. The India facility could be one of the key suppliers to other right-hand markets.

The new three-row SUV would take on the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour in India. It would be positioned above the Compass while still being under CBU offerings like the Wrangler and Grand Cherokee. Meanwhile, the sub-4m SUV would likely be Jeep’s first high-volume offering in India as it would take on the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, and the upcoming Kia Sonet.

Source:PTI

Read More on : Maruti Vitara Brezza Automatic