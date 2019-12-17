Jeep’s Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue-rival Launch Timeline Revealed

Modified On Dec 17, 2019 03:23 PM By Dhruv.A for Jeep Renegade

No, it will not be the Jeep Renegade but an all-new offering below it

(Pictured: Jeep Renegade)

Jeep sub-4m SUV confirmed for India launch

FCA’s Ranjangaon plant is likely to become the hub for right-hand drive markets

India launch expected in 2022 after the facelifted Jeep Compass in 2020 and Jeep’s 7-seater SUV in 2021

With the increasing popularity of sub-4m SUVs in India, Jeep will also be entering the fray with a brand-new offering by 2022. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) had already confirmed its smallest SUV yet for India in its 2018-2022 five-year business plan at an investor's summit in 2018. The launch timeline for the sub-4m SUV has now been hinted by Jeep’s Head of Brand Marketing in Europe, Marco Pigozzi.

The SUV will hit the international market in 2022 and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza-rival is expected to launch here in the same year. While there’s not much information at the moment about the Jeep’s smallest SUV, FCA and Groupe PSA’s (Peugeot and Citroën) fusion has thrown open some new possibilities for this product, which will be placed below the Renegade. What could this upcoming Hyundai Venue-rival from Jeep offer? Let’s take a look.

The new Jeep offering will measure less than 4 metres and is expected to be based on PSA group’s common modular platform (CMP) that also underpins Peugeot and Citroen mid-size and premium hatchbacks, compact and mid-size sedans, and compact SUVs. The same is also expected to be used for the next-gen Fiat Panda.

Citroen, which will enter the Indian market in 2020 with Jeep Compass-rival C5 Aircross mid-size SUV, is expected to localise the CMP in India.

Competing in a sub-4m space warrants high levels of localisation and a localised platform would turn out to be beneficial for FCA.

Under its hood, we can expect FCA’s latest 1.0-litre turbo petrol (120PS) engine that is available in European countries. It could also use PSA’s 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, which is compatible with the CMP platform. Both the engines will enable it to qualify for small car regulations in India (Petrol < 1.2-litre).

And since it is a Jeep, an all-wheel-drive powertrain will be part of the package.

Just like the Jeep Renegade and Compass PHEV (plug-in hybrid), the new subcompact SUV will also offer a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

In terms of features, the sub-4m Jeep should be equipped with features like LED headlamps, climate control, touchscreen infotainment with connected technologies as well as a sunroof.

The next couple of years are going to be important for Jeep as it plans to bring the facelifted Compass in 2020 followed by a 7-seater rival to the Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner by the end of 2021 or early 2022.

