Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition Coming Soon To India

Published On Jul 20, 2020 02:47 PM By Dhruv.A for Jeep Compass

It is primarily a cosmetic and mild feature update based on the Longitude Plus variant

Features blacked-out elements for the exterior as well as the interior.

Additional features over the Longitude Plus could include an 8.4-inch touchscreen and a panoramic sunroof.

Will get both diesel and petrol powertrains.

Launch expected in a few weeks with a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the corresponding variants.

With the Compass facelift debut still some time away, Jeep India will be adding yet another variant to its best-selling SUV’s lineup. Called the Compass Night Eagle, it’s likely to launch in India in the next few weeks. The Compass Night Eagle was first launched in Brazilian markets in 2017 followed by a showcase at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.

The Jeep Compass Night Eagle, which is largely based on the mid-spec Longitude Plus variant of the India-spec Compass, is already on sale in European and South American markets. On the outside, it gets multiple dual-tone colour options, black chrome accents for the grille, and blacked-out treatment for the fog lamp bezel, window surrounds and tailgate badge in addition to a Night Eagle badge. Globally, it also features an updated set of gloss black 18-inch alloy wheels.

The interior features cloth and leather upholstery and piano black accents around the AC vents, panoramic sunroof and the 8.4-inch touchscreen unit. On the features half, the Compass Night Eagle shares its equipment with the Longitude Plus variant. This means you get bi-xenon HID headlamps, front cornering fog lamps, dual-zone climate control, touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, keyless entry and go, reverse parking camera with sensors, electronic parking brake, and cruise control (only for AT).

The Compass Night Eagle will be powered by the same 2.0-litre diesel (173PS/350Nm) and the 1.4-litre petrol unit (163PS/250Nm). A 7-speed DCT is standard on the petrol unit whereas the diesel can be had with a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic torque converter. A 4WD system will remain on offer with the diesel engine.

With the numerous updates on offer, Jeep could price it at a premium of around Rs 1 lakh over the corresponding Longitude Plus variants which range between Rs 19.40 lakh and Rs 22.86 lakh. The Limited Plus variants of the Compass lie in the Rs 21.92 lakh and Rs 24.99 lakh bracket. Jeep has been testing the Compass facelift with new powertrain options for India. The updated Compass is expected to arrive in India in early-2021. ​​​​​​​

