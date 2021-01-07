Jeep Compass Indian Facelift Unveiled, Bookings Now Open

Modified On Jan 08, 2021 11:50 AM By Sonny for Jeep Compass 2020

Gets a whole new dashboard and the new infotainment system packs connected car tech

2021 Compass updates focus on the interior with the exterior getting mild cosmetic tweaks.

New dashboard features more screens and tech - 10.1-inch central touchscreen display and 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

The new console layout looks modern, sleeker, and more premium than before; comes in dual-tone and all-black theme options.

Engine options to remain the same: 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel.

Jeep to begin test drives by the end of January with launch expected in early-February.

The Jeep Compass is finally getting its first serious update since 2017 with this 2021 facelift. It made its global premiere a few months back in China and now it's here in India with a few market-specific tweaks. Official pre-launch bookings are open but customer test drives will begin in the last week of January with prices expected to be revealed in early-February.

The visual changes on the exterior of the new Compass focus mainly on the front fascia with a sleeker dual-barrel LED projector and reflector headlamps with LED DRLs and sportier bumper. The fog lamps also feature LED lighting and are placed closer to the headlamps. The tail lamps have also been updated to offer LED lighting. The side profile remains largely unchanged with the five split-spoke alloy wheels, introduced in 2020, carried forward. Its rear profile seems to have been left unchanged.

Its most significant updates are inside the cabin. The new dashboard now features a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen floating infotainment system running FCA’s UConnect 5 system and connected car tech and over the air updates. This system offers wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with a highly customisable display. The new console layout feels less cluttered as it is spread horizontally, rather than vertically. The SelecTerrain off-road system (off-road modes) of the Jeep Compass gets modern toggle controls too for a more premium look. Jeep will offer customers the choice of dual-tone or all-black upholstery for the new Compass, depending on the variant selected.









The instrument cluster is now a fully digital affair with a 10.25-inch display. It also gets a new steering wheel that looks more modern and less chunky than the one in the outgoing model. Its safety list includes six airbags, electronic stability control, rollover mitigation, 360-degree camera view (new), hill assist, and panic brake assist. The 2021 Compass gets added features such as a wireless charging pad in the central console, powered tailgate, and ventilated front seats.

The facelifted Compass retains the same engine options as before: 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 2.0-litre diesel. Both engines are offered with a 6-speed manual with the turbo-petrol getting the choice of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The diesel engine will continue to be offered with a 9-speed automatic option as well. The AWD (all-wheel-drive) will be limited to the diesel models.

The prices and trim-wise details of the new Compass could be revealed by early-February. Expect a premium over the outgoing model which costs between Rs 16.49 lakh and Rs 27.60 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the likes of the Hyundai Tucson, Tata Harrier, and Skoda Karoq as a premium compact offering in the mid-size SUV segment. The Compass Trailhwak is diue to arrive in its facelifted avatar soon after.

