Jeep Compass Facelift vs Tata Harrier vs MG Hector vs Hyundai Tucson: What Do The Prices Say?

Modified On Jan 28, 2021 01:36 PM By Sonny for Jeep Compass

Even pricier than before, the Compass is a step above its mass-market rivals

Jeep has launched the facelifted Compass in India at a starting price of Rs 16.99 lakh It gets mild exterior tweaks but a brand new cabin with much more features than before. The 2021 Compass retains the same powertrain lineup as before but the new variant list changes the trim and powertrain combinations. It has gotten pricier too with its tech and feature updates, so let’s see how it fares against its rivals in the Indian mid-size SUV space:

Petrol

Jeep Compass MG Hector Hyundai Tucson Sport - Rs 16.99 lakh Smart DCT - Rs 16.42 lakh Sharp DCT - Rs 18 lakh Sport DCT - Rs 19.49 lakh Longitude(O) DCT- Rs 21.29 lakh Limited(O) DCT- Rs 23.29 lakh GL(O) AT - Rs 22.55 lakh GLS AT - Rs 23.91 lakh Model S DCT - Rs 25.29 lakh

The Jeep Compass’ 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine is offered with the choice of a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The manual option is offered on the base variant only. With this facelift, Jeep has also introduced the automatic option with the base-spec Sport variant.

Only the top-end variants of the MG Hector are within a competitive range of the more expensive Compass while it’s the most affordable in the segment with prices starting from Rs 12.90 lakh. Its 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is offered with the DCT auto only in those trims. However, the Hector is also available with a 48V mild-hybrid petrol-manual powertrain priced between Rs 14.40 lakh and Rs 17 lakh.

The Hyundai Tucson has the highest entry price here. It is offered with a 2.0-litre petrol engine, mated to a 6-speed automatic. It comes in a well-equipped starting variant.

With the newly introduced range-topping Model S, the Compass is now the most expensive petrol option in this list.

Diesel

Jeep Compass Tata Harrier MG Hector Hyundai Tucson Mahindra XUV500 Sport - Rs 18.69 lakh XZ+ - Rs 19.06 lakh Sharp - Rs 18.32 lakh W11 Optional - Rs 18.33 lakh XZA - Rs 19.06 lakh W11 Optional AT - Rs 19.56 lakh Longitude(O) - Rs 20.49 lakh XZA+ - Rs 20.26 lakh Limited(O) - Rs 22.49 lakh Model S - Rs 24.49 lakh GL(O) AT - Rs 24.60 lakh Limited(O) AT 4x4 - Rs 26.29 lakh GLS AT - Rs 25.86 lakh GLS 4WD AT - Rs 27.33 lakh Model S AT 4x4 - Rs 28.29 lakh

The Compass has a bit more competition when it comes to diesel-powered mid-size SUVs. Its 2.0-litre diesel engine is offered with the choice of a 6-speed manual and a class-leading 9-speed automatic. At launch, the facelift offers the 4x4 drivetrain with the diesel-automatic only. In the pre-facelift model, the diesel manual also used to offer the 4x4 option

However, the likes of the MG Hector, Tata Harrier, and Mahindra XUV500 are positioned as the more affordable options. Only their top-spec variants are priced within the competitive range of the Compass.

The Hector uses the same 2.0-litre diesel engine as the Compass but it is only offered with the 6-speed manual. Its diesel variants are priced from Rs 14.21 lakh and even the top-spec Sharp variant is more affordable than the base-spec Compass Sport diesel.

Prices for the diesel-only Tata Harrier start from Rs 14 lakh. It also uses the same 2.0-litre engine as the Hector and Compass but it does offer the option of a 6-speed automatic as well. The top-spec diesel manual XZ+ is priced closest to the entry-level Compass diesel. We have not included the various cosmetic editions of the Harrier such as the Dark and Camo editions.

Mahindra is due to launch the next-gen XUV500 soon. The outgoing model is currently available with a 2.2-litre diesel engine, with the choice of 6-speed manual and automatic gearboxes. Even the top-spec W11 Optional trim, in the manual variant, is more affordable than the base-spec Compass diesel-manual.

Once again, the Hyundai Tucson diesel has the highest entry price here. Its 2.0-litre diesel engine is offered with an 8-speed automatic only. It also gets the choice of an AWD variant. It’s base variant is pricier than the Compass’ top-spec diesel-manual Model S variant. However, the top-spec Tucson AWD diesel-auto is more affordable than the top-spec Compass diesel-auto with 4x4.

The facelifted Jeep Compass continues to be a premium compact offering in the SUV space in India. It’s a step above the likes of the bigger mid-size Tata Harrier and MG Hector SUVs while still being more accessible than something like the Hyundai Tucson. European SUV rivals like the Skoda Karoq and the Volkswagen Tiguan are due to arrive in India soon and could be priced similar to the Compass.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

