2020 Jeep Compass Facelift Spied For The First Time

It appears the Compass’ front profile is in for a major overhaul as it’s well hidden on the test mule spotted in China

2020 Compass with mid-life refresh expected to launch in India around mid-2020.

Will be equipped better than before with features such as parking assist, digital instrument cluster and LED headlamps with LED DRLs on the cards.

Likely to get FCA’s latest 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine.

The 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine looks set to soldier on in the updated Compass.

The refreshed model of the Jeep Compass has been spotted for the first time in China. Launched in July 2017, the Compass is due for a mid-life update and the facelifted model is expected to be launched around mid-2020 in India. It is likely to feature updated exterior and interior along with new additions to its equipment list. It might also get a new petrol engine for the global model.

The spotted test mule features a heavily camouflaged front profile hinting that a major overhaul is on the cards. The pre-facelift Compass packs bi-xenon headlamps and halogen daytime running lights mounted on the bumper. All of this is set to change as the facelift should add LED headlamps and LED DRLs to the mix. The rear profile appears to remain nearly the same, however, expect minor changes and new LED graphics for the tail lamps.

The interior is under wraps too and is likely in for a revamp. The refreshed Compass could get a fully digital instrument cluster compared to the semi-digital unit offered on the pre-facelift model. The FCA’s 8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system should remain and come with an eSIM as part of connected tech. With this facelift, Jeep could also add features such as ventilated seats, a powered tailgate, a premium sound system (Beats as available globally), and a head-up display -- all of which are offered in SUVs priced lower than the Compass.

The 2.0-litre MultiJet II diesel engine is already BS6 compliant and will soldier on in the facelifted model. Jeep has also recently added the 9-speed automatic option in more accessible variants compared to the top-spec Trailhawk model.

The 1.4-litre MultiAir II petrol engine (162PS/250Nm) of the Compass would be part of the facelifted India-spec SUV, albeit in slightly higher 170PS state of tune. However, in other markets, FCA is likely to replace it with their latest 1.3-litre, 4-cylinder FireFly turbo-petrol engine with the Compass facelift. This engine debuted with the Jeep Renegade facelift last year. It is available in two states of tune and transmission options:

Power 150PS 180PS Torque 250Nm 270Nm Transmission 6-speed DCT 9-speed automatic

The facelifted Compass is expected to make it to showrooms around mid-2020 and we expect a minor price hike usually associated with a mid-life refresh. Meanwhile, Jeep will soon introduce the BS6-compliant range of the Compass at a higher price thanks to the stricter emission norms that come into effect from April 2020.

