Jaguar I-Pace Electric SUV Launched From Rs 1.06 Crore

Modified On Mar 23, 2021 12:42 PM By Tarun for Jaguar I-Pace

The I-Pace will rival other luxury electric SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz EQC and the upcoming Audi e-tron

The I-Pace electric crossover SUV is available in three variants: S, SE and HSE.

It’s priced from Rs 1.06 crore to Rs 1.12 crore.

It gets a dual electric motor setup that produces 400PS/696Nm.

The battery capacity stands at 90kWh, offering a range of 470 kilometres.

With a 60kW fast charger, the SUV can be charged in just 15 minutes for 127km range.

Features adaptive cruise control, electronic air suspension, 16-way cooled, heated and powered memory front seats, a dual touchscreen setup, and six airbags.

Jaguar has started its electric innings in India with the launch of its electric luxury crossover SUV, the I-Pace, priced from Rs 1.06 crore (ex-showroom pan-India). Pre-launch bookings have been underway since November 2020.

The I-Pace is available in three variants: S, SE and HSE. All three get the same engine and battery but with different features and cosmetic enhancements.

Variants Price S Rs 1.06 crore SE Rs 1.08 crore HSE Rs 1.12 crore

It gets two electric motors, one installed on each axle, and a battery capacity of 90kWh for a range of 470 kilometres on the WLTP cycle (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure). The electric motor produces 400PS and 696Nm of peak torque. It gets an AWD drivetrain and can sprint from 0-100kmph in just 4.8 seconds!

The I-Pace supports a DC fast charger of up to 60kW, which will charge the SUV in just 15 minutes for a range of 127km. With this fast charger, you can charge the car to 100 percent in just 55 minutes. With a 50kW charger, the I-Pace can be charged in an hour for a range of up to 270km. You also get a 7.4 kW AC charger and an optional 11kW wallbox charger, the latter fully charging the car in 12.9 hours.

Driving aids include drive modes (Eco, Dynamic, Comfort, Rain/Snow/Ice), torque vectoring, dynamic stability control, hill launch assist, low traction launch, enhanced brake regeneration, electronic air suspension (optional), and adaptive cruise control.

It also features matrix LED headlights, a panoramic roof, 19-inch alloy wheels, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) as well as 16-way heated, cooled and powered memory front seats. Besides, it has been equipped with four-zone climate control, parking assist, a heads-up display, a 3D 360-degree camera, a fully digital instrument cluster with inbuilt 3D navigation, a dual 10-inch and 5.5-inch touchscreen setup, connected car technology, and six airbags.

Jaguar is offering a battery warranty of 8 years / 1.6 lakh kilometres, roadside assistance of 5 years and a service package of 5 years. The Jaguar I-Pace rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz EQC and will also take on the upcoming Audi e-tron. The EQC retails at Rs 1.04 crore and we can expect a similar price for the e-tron.