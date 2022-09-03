Hyundai Venue N Line Expected Price: Likely To Be More Affordable Than Top-spec Brezza Petrol AT

Published On Sep 03, 2022 10:40 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Venue N Line

The Hyundai subcompact SUV is about to get sportier cosmetics and improved driving dynamics

The Hyundai Venue is the second model in the Korean firm’s Indian lineup to get the N Line treatment. Its bookings are currently underway with the launch scheduled for September 6.

The Venue N Line arrives exactly a year after the launch of the i20 N Line. It gets a similar cosmetic treatment for the exterior such as a sporty front bumper and rear diffuser, new grille, new alloy wheels, plentiful red accents and a dual-exit exhaust.

The teasers of the model’s interior reveal N Line specific upholstery in an all-black cabin with red highlights on the seats, gear lever and dashboard.

Hyundai will be offering the Venue N Line with only one powertrain option - the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a seven-speed DCT automatic. It will not get any changes to the performance output which will remain the same at 120PS and 172Nm.

The only mechanical update revealed so far is that the Venue N Line will get disc brakes all around. It is expected to get a stiffer suspension setup, heavier steering and a sportier exhaust sound as well.

The Venue N Line will be offered in just two variants and here’s how much we expect them to cost:

Venue N Line Variants Expected price (ex-showroom) N6 Rs 11.9 lakh N8 Rs 13.1 lakh

Additionally, the dual-tone paint options will likely cost an extra Rs 15,000.

Based on the pricing of the i20 N Line, we expect the N8 to attract a premium of around Rs 50,000 over the Venue SX(O) while the N6 may have a premium of a lakh rupees for its added equipment over the Venue S(O). We observed similar premiums for the i20 N Line and the closest comparable variants of the regular version.

The Venue N Line’s feature set will include electronic stability control, hill assist and rear parking camera as standard. Its N8 trim is likely to include equipment such as six airbags, eight-inch central display, connected car tech, a sunroof, paddle shifters and cruise control.

The Hyundai Venue N Line has no direct rivals, but there are other cosmetic special editions on sale this festive season such as the Kia Sonet X Line and the Renault Kiger.

