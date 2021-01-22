Hyundai Venue Dethrones The Kia Sonet In December 2020 Sales

Modified On Jan 22, 2021 09:06 AM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue

Only two models (Hyundai Venue and Maruti Vitara Brezza) managed to breach the 10,000-unit sales mark in December

SUVs continue to garner a lot of demand among Indian buyers and have more or less turned out to be their preferred cars in recent years. If you are in the market for an SUV, the most affordable ones that you can buy are placed in the sub-4m space. Here’s a look at how each model in this segment performed in December 2020 sales:

Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers December 2020 November 2020 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Venue 12313 9265 32.89 27.96 29.5 -1.54 7615 Maruti Vitara Brezza 12251 7838 56.3 27.82 42.32 -14.5 8055 Tata Nexon 6835 6021 13.51 15.52 13.47 2.05 5244 Kia Sonet 5959 11417 -47.8 13.53 0 0 5401 Mahindra XUV300 3974 4458 -10.85 9.02 6.6 2.42 3394 Toyota Urban Cruiser 1762 2832 -37.78 4 0 0 973 Ford EcoSport 934 1590 -41.25 2.12 5.35 -3.23 2692 Mahindra TUV300 0 0 0 0 2.73 -2.73 0 Total 44028 43421 1.39 99.97

Takeaways

Hyundai’s sub-4m SUV, the Venue , turned out to be the crowd favourite in December as the carmaker shipped over 12,300 units of it, resulting in a market share of almost 28 percent.

Stepping up a rank from November sales, the Maruti Vitara Brezza's demand recovered and took the second spot on the chart in the last month of 2020. Its month-on-month (MoM) figure went up by a little over 56 percent.

The Tata Nexon took the third spot in December 2020 sales as Tata shipped 800-odd units more of the SUV compared to November.

While the Kia Sonet topped the charts in November, its numbers have dipped considerably in December 2020. In fact, its MoM figure went down by nearly 48 percent, the highest in the segment.

The Mahindra XUV300’s sales numbers stood at 3,974 units in December 2020. It was the only sub-4m SUV along with the Tata Nexon whose year-on-year (YoY) market share figure witnessed a positive growth.

Toyota’s Maruti Vitara Brezza-based Urban Cruiser stuck to its second-to-last spot on the chart in December 2020 as well. Its market share in the same month stood at 4 percent.

Ford’s EcoSport is the only SUV in the segment that registered sales of less than 1,000 units.

The segment, overall, witnessed a very small growth of around 1.4 percent compared to November 2020. MoM growth figures of the Vitara Brezza and Venue seemed to even out the MoM decline for its rivals in December 2020.

These numbers are likely to shoot up in the coming months given the popularity of the Nissan Magnite . Renault’s Kiger is also expected to be launched in the next couple of months and that could push the segment’s figures further north.

