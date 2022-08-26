Modified On Aug 26, 2022 03:19 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue N Line

A couple of colour options have been borrowed from the i20 N Line

Monotone options are white and grey.

Dual-tone choices include blue, white and grey, all with a black roof.

To come with a few cosmetic and tuning updates over the standard Venue.

Hyundai to launch the Venue N Line on September 6, bookings already underway for Rs 21,000.

Could have a starting price of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai has just digitally unveiled the Venue N Line in India and opened bookings for the sportier subcompact SUV for Rs 21,000. The carmaker also revealed that the Venue N Line will be available in a total of five exterior shades.

Let’s take a look at each of them, individually:

Monotone Colours

Polar White

Shadow Grey

Dual-tone Colours

Thunder Blue with Phantom Black roof

Polar White with Phantom Black roof

Shadow Grey with Phantom Black roof

Also See: Facelifted Hyundai Alcazar Spied For The First Time

Compared to the standard Venue, the Venue N Line misses out on the Fiery Red and Phantom Black monotone options. The SUV’s Thunder Blue and Polar White shades are shared with the i20 N Line, the former being exclusive to N Line models. The N Line models also get red accents all-around and red brake calipers to enhance the visual appeal of the car.

The Venue N Line also comes with subtle tuning updates over the standard model. It will be provided only with the 1-litre, turbo-petrol engine, coupled with a seven-speed DCT, that offers 120PS and 172Nm of performance.

We expect Hyundai to offer it with a starting price of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) when it goes on sale on September 6. The Venue N Line’s only direct rivals will be the Kia Sonet X Line and Mahindra XUV300 Sportz.