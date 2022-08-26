Hyundai To Offer The Venue N Line In A Total Of 5 Shades
A couple of colour options have been borrowed from the i20 N Line
Monotone options are white and grey.
Dual-tone choices include blue, white and grey, all with a black roof.
To come with a few cosmetic and tuning updates over the standard Venue.
Hyundai to launch the Venue N Line on September 6, bookings already underway for Rs 21,000.
Could have a starting price of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).
Hyundai has just digitally unveiled the Venue N Line in India and opened bookings for the sportier subcompact SUV for Rs 21,000. The carmaker also revealed that the Venue N Line will be available in a total of five exterior shades.
Let’s take a look at each of them, individually:
Monotone Colours
Polar White
Shadow Grey
Dual-tone Colours
Thunder Blue with Phantom Black roof
Polar White with Phantom Black roof
Shadow Grey with Phantom Black roof
Compared to the standard Venue, the Venue N Line misses out on the Fiery Red and Phantom Black monotone options. The SUV’s Thunder Blue and Polar White shades are shared with the i20 N Line, the former being exclusive to N Line models. The N Line models also get red accents all-around and red brake calipers to enhance the visual appeal of the car.
The Venue N Line also comes with subtle tuning updates over the standard model. It will be provided only with the 1-litre, turbo-petrol engine, coupled with a seven-speed DCT, that offers 120PS and 172Nm of performance.
We expect Hyundai to offer it with a starting price of Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) when it goes on sale on September 6. The Venue N Line’s only direct rivals will be the Kia Sonet X Line and Mahindra XUV300 Sportz.
