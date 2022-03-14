Hyundai Launches New Merchandise Based On Its N Line Range
The merchandise will be on sale only at Hyundai’s Signature dealerships
Hyundai has launched its N line range of merchandise in India. The carmaker had commenced sales of its N Line models in India with the i20 N Line back in September 2021. The range of merchandise will be available only at Hyundai’s Signature dealerships.
The collection includes apparel including Polo T-Shirt, Round Neck T-Shirt, Jacket, Hoody and Caps along with other exciting products.:
Here’s the press release for more information:
‘It’s time to play’
Hyundai Motor India Launches N Line Range of Merchandise that Resonates Fun and Sporty Experiences Everyday
- N Line range of merchandise has been conceptualized and developed on the theme of ‘Gear for the Player’
- N Line merchandise will include apparel such as Polo T-Shirt, Round Neck T-Shirt, Jacket, Hoody and Caps along with other exciting memorabilia and products
- N Line merchandise will be available exclusively at all Hyundai Signature Dealerships
Gurugram, March 14, 2022: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), country’s First Smart Mobility Solutions provider and the largest exporter since inception, today announced the launch of its N Line range of merchandise, perfectly resonating fun and sporty experiences associated with the newly launched i20 N Line in India.
Commenting on the N Line Merchandise introduction, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai is known to hone the youthful and fun seeking spirit of millennials, making a conscious effort to bring out fervour in all our offerings. At a time when millennials are driving consumerism, we have yet again tried to redefine fun and exciting driving experiences for customers who love to embrace playful sportiness. We have launched the N Line range of merchandise that perfectly reflects the philosophy of our N Line cars in India.”
The N Line range of merchandise has been conceptualised and developed on the theme of “Gear for the Player” that resonates a rush of adrenaline and excitement and a feel of sportiness and fun experiences. With the i20 N Line becoming a perfect partner to play every day, the N Line range of merchandise amplifies sporty experiences to live a truly exceptional and fast paced lifestyle.
A collection of thoughtfully picked items complementing the exquisite taste of customers, Hyundai N Line Merchandise range has something for everyone. The elfin collection will be available exclusively at all Hyundai Signature Dealerships.
|
Item
|
Product Highlights
|
Polo T shirt
Available Colours: Blue & White
|
Fabric: 100% Premium Polyester
Fabric features: Moisture wicking, highly breathable, light weight
|
Round neck T-shirt
Available Colours: Blue & White
|
Fabric: 100% Cotton Single Jersey
Fabric features: Soft touch, breathable, durable
|
Jacket
Available Colours: Blue & White
|
Fabric: 100% Polyester (with 100% poly lining)
Fabric features: water repellent, light weight, suitable for all weathers
|
Hoodie
Available Colours: Blue
|
Fabric: 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester
Fabric features: Soft touch, breathable, durable
|
Cap
Available Colours: Blue & White
|
Fabric: 100% cotton twill with peach finish
Fabric features: Soft touch, breathable, durable
|
Monocular
|
Lens Range: 40X 60 mm
|
Aero bull bluetooth speaker
|
Output Power-10 W
|
Soccer ball
|
Size 5
|
Rucksack bag
|
Capacity – 20 l
|
Key ring
|
-
|
Travel coffee mug
|
Capacity-340 ml
