Hyundai Launches New Merchandise Based On Its N Line Range

The merchandise will be on sale only at Hyundai’s Signature dealerships

Hyundai has launched its N line range of merchandise in India. The carmaker had commenced sales of its N Line models in India with the i20 N Line back in September 2021. The range of merchandise will be available only at Hyundai’s Signature dealerships.

The collection includes apparel including Polo T-Shirt, Round Neck T-Shirt, Jacket, Hoody and Caps along with other exciting products.:

‘It’s time to play’

Hyundai Motor India Launches N Line Range of Merchandise that Resonates Fun and Sporty Experiences Everyday

N Line range of merchandise has been conceptualized and developed on the theme of ‘Gear for the Player’

N Line merchandise will include apparel such as Polo T-Shirt, Round Neck T-Shirt, Jacket, Hoody and Caps along with other exciting memorabilia and products

N Line merchandise will be available exclusively at all Hyundai Signature Dealerships

Gurugram, March 14, 2022: Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), country’s First Smart Mobility Solutions provider and the largest exporter since inception, today announced the launch of its N Line range of merchandise, perfectly resonating fun and sporty experiences associated with the newly launched i20 N Line in India.

Commenting on the N Line Merchandise introduction, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai is known to hone the youthful and fun seeking spirit of millennials, making a conscious effort to bring out fervour in all our offerings. At a time when millennials are driving consumerism, we have yet again tried to redefine fun and exciting driving experiences for customers who love to embrace playful sportiness. We have launched the N Line range of merchandise that perfectly reflects the philosophy of our N Line cars in India.”

The N Line range of merchandise has been conceptualised and developed on the theme of “Gear for the Player” that resonates a rush of adrenaline and excitement and a feel of sportiness and fun experiences. With the i20 N Line becoming a perfect partner to play every day, the N Line range of merchandise amplifies sporty experiences to live a truly exceptional and fast paced lifestyle.

A collection of thoughtfully picked items complementing the exquisite taste of customers, Hyundai N Line Merchandise range has something for everyone. The elfin collection will be available exclusively at all Hyundai Signature Dealerships.

Item Product Highlights Polo T shirt Available Colours: Blue & White Fabric: 100% Premium Polyester Fabric features: Moisture wicking, highly breathable, light weight Round neck T-shirt Available Colours: Blue & White Fabric: 100% Cotton Single Jersey Fabric features: Soft touch, breathable, durable Jacket Available Colours: Blue & White Fabric: 100% Polyester (with 100% poly lining) Fabric features: water repellent, light weight, suitable for all weathers Hoodie Available Colours: Blue Fabric: 60% Cotton, 40% Polyester Fabric features: Soft touch, breathable, durable Cap Available Colours: Blue & White Fabric: 100% cotton twill with peach finish Fabric features: Soft touch, breathable, durable Monocular Lens Range: 40X 60 mm Aero bull bluetooth speaker Output Power-10 W Soccer ball Size 5 Rucksack bag Capacity – 20 l Key ring - Travel coffee mug Capacity-340 ml

