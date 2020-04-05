  • Login / Register
Coronavirus Leads To A Slump In Cars Sales In March 2020

Published On Apr 05, 2020 12:00 PM By Dhruv

While Maruti took the biggest hit in terms of volumes, VW saw its sales go down by 95 per cent

The ongoing pandemic has had economic ramifications throughout the country and carmakers have reported a slump in sales as well, ranging from around 50 per cent to 95 per cent! The numbers in question pertain to March 2020. We have compared them to the numbers of March 2019.

Rank by Volume

OEM

March 2020

March 2019

Growth

1

Maruti Suzuki

76,240

1,45,031

-47%

2

Hyundai

26,300

44,350

-41%

3

Kia Motors

8,583

NA

NA

4

Toyota

7,023

12,818

-45%

5

Tata Motors

5,676

17,810

-68%

6

Honda

3,697

17,202

-79%

7

Ford

3,510

8,271

-58%

8

Mahindra

3,383

27,637

-88%

9

Renault

3,269

7,127

-54%

10

MG

1,518

NA

NA

11

Nissan

826

2,902

-72%

12

Skoda

451

1,401

-68%

13

FCA

163

1,521

-89%

14

Volkswagen

131

2,751

-95%

In terms of percentage Volkswagen has taken the biggest hit, selling 131 units in March 2020 compared to the 2,751 units they sold in March 2019. That is a 95 per cent drop in the numbers. While the percentage drop is big, the number in volumes is not that significant. The same cannot be said for Mahindra, which has seen an 88 per cent drop in sales in the same period. They sold 27,637 units in March 2019 and that number came down to just 3,383 in March 2020.

Also Read: Good News Roundup: The Fight Against COVID-19

In terms of volume, Maruti has taken the biggest hit. The company sold upward of 1.45 lakh units in March 2019, a number that came down to 76,240 in March 2020. That is a 47 per cent drop in sales for India’s most popular carmaker. Only Hyundai saw a smaller drop in percentage, with only 26,300 units sold in March 2020 compared to the 44,250 in March 2019 leading to a 41 per cent drop in their numbers.

Also Read: Car Fail Videos And What They Teach Us About Safe Driving

Newcomers Kia and MG have no previous numbers to go by but even their sales have taken a hit. The high-flying Kia Motors has seen its sales come down to 8,583 units in March 2020, from their previous month highs of around 15,000 units. MG sales have gone up when compared to February 2020.

No carmaker has managed to come out unscathed amid the ongoing pandemic and with the it currently plotting an upward trajectory, we expect this trend to continue in April 2020 as well.

Dhruv

1
A
abhishek sharma
Apr 6, 2020 11:48:27 AM

rest of the world due to corona virus some like that bmw audi merecdes benz will be shut down the production

    1
    T
    test
    Apr 5, 2020 4:16:10 PM

    this is my new comment

      1
      T
      test
      Apr 5, 2020 2:23:51 PM

      thios is my new commwnr

