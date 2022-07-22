Published On Jul 22, 2022 05:46 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Asta CNG gets few feature upgrades over the Sportz CNG for a Rs 76,000 premium

Bookings open for Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG; priced at Rs 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom).

Demands Rs 93,000 over the Asta petrol manual variant.

CNG now available with the Nios’ three variants - Magna, Sportz, and Asta.

Gains 15-inch alloys, projector headlamps, push button start-stop, cooled glove box, and wireless phone charger over the Sportz CNG.

Gets the same 69PS/95Nm 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine with a 5-speed manual transmission.

As the trend is to offer more feature-rich CNG models, Hyundai has upped its game with the Grand i10 Nios. The hatchback’s top-end Asta variant is now available with the CNG option. So now, you have the green fuel option with the Nios’ Magna, Sportz, and Asta variants, giving the buyers a wide range of options.

Variants Petrol-MT CNG Difference Magna Rs 6.09 lakh Rs 7.16 lakh Rs 1.07 lakh Sportz Rs 6.77 lakh RS 7.70 lakh Rs 93,000 Asta Rs 7.53 lakh Rs 8.46 lakh Rs 93,000

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG is priced at Rs 8.45 lakh, demanding Rs 93,000 over its petrol-manual variant. In comparison to the Sportz CNG, the Asta CNG carries a premium of Rs 76,000.

On the features front, the Asta CNG gains 15-inch dual-tone alloys, projector headlamps, push button start-stop, cooled glove box, wireless phone charger, adjustable rear headrests, and rear wiper and washer over the Sportz CNG variant. The latter was already equipped with fog lamps, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear parking camera, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents.

Mechanically, it gets the same engine as seen on the other CNG variants. It continues with the 69PS/95Nm 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The 5-speed AMT transmission is exclusive to the petrol variants.

The Grand i10 Nios now retails from Rs 5.39 lakh to Rs 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Nios’ CNG variants rival the Tata Tiago CNG.

