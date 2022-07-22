Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta Variant Gets The CNG Option
Published On Jul 22, 2022 05:46 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
The Asta CNG gets few feature upgrades over the Sportz CNG for a Rs 76,000 premium
Bookings open for Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG; priced at Rs 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom).
Demands Rs 93,000 over the Asta petrol manual variant.
CNG now available with the Nios’ three variants - Magna, Sportz, and Asta.
Gains 15-inch alloys, projector headlamps, push button start-stop, cooled glove box, and wireless phone charger over the Sportz CNG.
Gets the same 69PS/95Nm 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine with a 5-speed manual transmission.
As the trend is to offer more feature-rich CNG models, Hyundai has upped its game with the Grand i10 Nios. The hatchback’s top-end Asta variant is now available with the CNG option. So now, you have the green fuel option with the Nios’ Magna, Sportz, and Asta variants, giving the buyers a wide range of options.
|
Variants
|
Petrol-MT
|
CNG
|
Difference
|
Magna
|
Rs 6.09 lakh
|
Rs 7.16 lakh
|
Rs 1.07 lakh
|
Sportz
|
Rs 6.77 lakh
|
RS 7.70 lakh
|
Rs 93,000
|
Asta
|
Rs 7.53 lakh
|
Rs 8.46 lakh
|
Rs 93,000
The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Asta CNG is priced at Rs 8.45 lakh, demanding Rs 93,000 over its petrol-manual variant. In comparison to the Sportz CNG, the Asta CNG carries a premium of Rs 76,000.
On the features front, the Asta CNG gains 15-inch dual-tone alloys, projector headlamps, push button start-stop, cooled glove box, wireless phone charger, adjustable rear headrests, and rear wiper and washer over the Sportz CNG variant. The latter was already equipped with fog lamps, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear parking camera, automatic climate control, and rear AC vents.
Mechanically, it gets the same engine as seen on the other CNG variants. It continues with the 69PS/95Nm 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. The 5-speed AMT transmission is exclusive to the petrol variants.
The Grand i10 Nios now retails from Rs 5.39 lakh to Rs 8.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Nios’ CNG variants rival the Tata Tiago CNG.
