Hyundai Creta Still The Best Selling Compact SUV In December 2021 Despite Drop In Demand

The Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Nissan Kick enjoyed positive month-on-month growth

The compact SUV segment recorded a decline in overall numbers in the last month of 2021 owing to the ongoing pandemic, but the Hyundai Creta emerged as the top-selling car in this category once again. With more brands joining the segment last year, there are a total of nine contenders in this space now. Here’s how they fared in December 2021 in terms of sales:

December 2021 November 2021 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Hyundai Creta 7609 10300 -26.12 50.44 49.51 0.93 Kia Seltos 4012 8859 -54.71 26.59 26.21 0.38 Skoda Kushaq 2840 1876 51.38 18.82 0 18.82 Volkswagen Taigun 2828 2849 -0.73 18.74 0 18.74 Mahindra Scorpio 1757 3370 -47.86 11.64 15.97 -4.33 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 1521 1782 -14.64 10.08 5.53 4.55 MG Astor 1125 1018 10.51 7.45 0 7.45 Nissan Kicks 130 100 30 0.86 0.45 0.41 Renault Duster 56 221 -74.66 0.37 2.3 -1.93 Total 21878 30375 -27.97

The month-on-month figures of the Hyundai Creta dropped by 26 percent but it continued to be the best-selling compact SUV in India with 7,609 units sold.

The Kia Seltos witnessed a much bigger drop in month-on-month figures with just 4,012 units to its name. That's a decline of nearly 55 percent, but it was still good enough to be the second best performer in the segment.

The Kushaq recorded a podium finish for the first time, with 2,840 units shipped in December 2021. The Skoda SUV registered a massive 51 percent increase in sales over the previous month. It was just 12 units ahead of its cousin, the Volkswagen Taigun which also accounts for around 18 percent of the segment share at present.

Mahindra also witnessed a big drop in sales with the Scorpio. The soon-to-be-replaced SUV only recorded 1,757 units for December, a month-on-month decline of almost 48 percent.

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and MG Astor also managed to break the 1,000-unit barrier, with 1,521 and 1,125 units sold in December 2021 respectively. The MG is expected to see bigger figures once the supply disruptions are resolved while Maruti will be bringing out an update for the S-Cross later this year.

While the Nissan Kicks recorded a 30 percent MoM growth in sales, the Japanese carmaker could only sell 130 units of the compact SUV. It managed to climb ahead of the Renault Duster whose monthly sales dropped to just 56 units in December 2021 from 221 units the month before.

