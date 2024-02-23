Hyundai Creta Facelift Driven: 5 Things We Learned

Published On Feb 23, 2024 05:51 PM By Sonny for Hyundai Creta

The 2024 Creta impresses us with its revamped cabin and new features; however, it’s not dramatically different from before

The second-generation of the Hyundai Creta has been given a major refresh for 2024. It gets an updated design, an all-new cabin, even more features than before, and the option of a segment-leading 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. Here are 5 key takeaways from our time spent driving the 2024 Creta:

The Interior Is Just Right

With the facelift, Hyundai has made the most significant changes to the cabin of its best-selling model in India. At first glance, the Creta’s interior is truly impressive for its segment and we commend the updates that are extensive for what is only a facelift and not a generational upgrade. The overall cabin experience has been elevated with the use of slightly more premium materials for all the touchpoints like the dashboard and doors. Special mention is needed for the new layout because it makes the cabin feel a lot more upmarket than before.

Too Powerful For Its Own Good?

The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TGDi engine from Hyundai packs a whopping 160 PS and 253 Nm of performance, the highest in its segment. This engine is now offered with the 2024 Creta as well, where it feels a bit too potent for the average Indian’s driving skill. Offered only with the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic, the Creta turbo-petrol is worryingly quick when accelerating from 80 kmph into triple digit speeds. While this engine is quite fun to drive, the triple digit performance may catch buyers by surprise but not necessarily in the safest driving conditions. And the whole Creta flashing in the IRVM stereotype is not going away anytime soon.

Not So Best-in-segment Feature Package

The Hyundai Creta did not become the segment leader simply by offering an extensive list of features. It achieved its 10 lakh sales milestone, since its debut in 2015, by putting together the right set of premium features for its intended buyers. The 2024 Creta facelift continues this practice with its list of new features that bring the most value to users, such as Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), dual-zone climate control, 360 degree camera, panoramic sunroof, rear disc brakes and digital driver’s display.

Hyundai has not focussed on adding gimmicks offered by rivals, such as a head-up display or larger 18-inch alloy wheels. This allows the user to pay only for features that bring value and add to their ownership experience.

Comfort Issues Persist

Even with the long list of improvements and updates, the 2024 Hyundai Creta has not addressed one of its shortcomings with this facelift: the rear seat. While the features on offer continue to rise, the comfort levels for the rear passengers in terms of seat support remains a weakness for the family-oriented SUV. It still does not even get a headrest for the rear-middle occupant.

Visible Cost-cutting

In light of the premium list of features and impressive powertrains, the cost-cutting measures on the facelifted Hyundai Creta become even more noticeable. This crime is most prominently visible on the exterior design elements when you see them up close. The use of thick reflectors for the connected LED light elements front and rear looks out of place. Even the dynamic turn indicators seem cheap when compared to the ones offered by rivals like the Kia Seltos.

Verdict

The range of choices in the compact SUV segment has grown significantly in the last three years with the entry of Maruti, Toyota, Skoda, Volkswagen and Honda. However, the Hyundai Creta remains an easy pick in that crowd if you’re simply looking for your first family SUV. While the 2024 Creta is not the best at any one thing, it does everything well enough to strike the best balance.

Read More on : Creta on road price