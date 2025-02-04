Hyundai Creta Electric Rear Seat Comfort Tested In Real Life

The ICE version of the Creta has always been renowned for its rear seat comfort. But how does the new Creta Electric fare in this regard? We find out

The Hyundai Creta Electric was launched recently as the Korean carmaker’s most affordable electric offering in India with prices starting from Rs 17.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). Although it is an SUV, the Creta has always been known for the comfort it provides especially in its rear seats. But how does the Creta Electric fare in this department? We recently had the Creta EV with us and we spent a significant time on its rear seats. Here’s what we found:

What Did We Find?

One problem with mass-market EVs is the lack of under-thigh support due to the raised floor as the battery pack is placed under the floor. However, it is not a problem with the Creta Electric as Hyundai has intelligently angled the seat base upwards while dropping the hip point slightly. As a result, under-thigh support isn’t in short supply. It also gets more than sufficient headroom which ensures that there is no trouble even with the raised seat base.

The foot room and kneeroom are also enough, even for passengers taller than 6 feet. Much like the standard Creta, the flat seat and the slim door pads ensure seating three abreast is possible, even if it’s a bit of a squeeze for those with wider frames.\

In terms of convenience features, the co-driver’s seat has an electric boss mode function to enhance the rear-seat space. The rear seat passengers also get a retractable tray with cupholders and slots to keep their phone or tablet in so they can watch something while eating. The rear passengers also get AC vents and window sunshades, which enhances the comfort quotient in the cabin.

Other Features On Board

Like its internal combustion engine (ICE) iteration, the Hyundai Creta Electric comes with a lot of features. Highlights include two 10.25-inch screens (one for instrumentation and another for touchscreen), an 8-speaker Bose sound system, dual-zone auto AC, a panoramic sunroof and a wireless phone charger. It also comes with 8-way electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats with the driver’s seat getting memory function while the co-driver’s seat featuring an electric boss mode. It also comes with vehicle-to-load (V2L) function.

The safety suite is also robust with amenities including 6 airbags (as standard), 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, front and rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also gets a level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech with features such as adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

Battery Pack, Electric Motor And Range

The Hyundai Creta Electric comes with two battery pack options, the detailed specifications os which is as follows:

Battery Pack 42 kWh 51.4 kWh No. of electric motor 1 1 Power 135 PS 171 PS Torque 200 Nm 200 Nm Claimed Range 390 km 473 km

Price And Rivals

The Hyundai Creta Electric is priced from Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 23.50 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals the likes of the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, Mahindra BE 6 and will also compete with the Maruti e Vitara.

