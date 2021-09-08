Hyundai Creta Continues To Be The Best Selling Compact SUV For August 2021

The Skoda Kushaq was the third highest selling compact SUV for the month

The compact SUV segment enjoyed a mostly positive August in terms of monthly sales. All models except the Hyundai Creta and Mahindra Scorpio enjoyed month-on-month growth while the Skoda Kushaq is already the third best-selling model in the segment. Let’s see how each of them fared:

Newcomer Skoda Kushaq is off to a good start In the third spot, with 2,904 units sold, a MoM improvement of nearly 60 per cent.

The Kia Seltos had a good August as it recorded a 23.42 percent MoM growth with over 8,600 units sold. It has the second-largest share in the compact SUV segment even though it is no longer as close to the Creta’s popularity as it once was.

The Hyundai Creta continues to dominate the segment with over 12,500 units sold but that’s a 3.1 percent decline in month-on-month (MoM) sales. Even though it doesn’t get any monthly offers, the Creta remains as popular as smaller and some of the more affordable models.

The Mahindra Scorpio was the worst performer, with an MoM decline of more than 32 percent in August. Only 2606 units were sold during that period.

The Maruti S-Cross managed to sell over 2,500 units in August, an MoM growth of nearly 28 percent. It is one of the older models in the segment now, but still offers decent value for money.

Nissan and Renault saw MoM growth in August for the Kicks and Duster. However, neither achieved monthly sales of more than 200 units which is a long way behind its competitors.