Hyundai Creta Continues To Be The Best Selling Compact SUV For August 2021
Published On Sep 08, 2021 08:00 AM By Sonny for Hyundai Creta
The Skoda Kushaq was the third highest selling compact SUV for the month
The compact SUV segment enjoyed a mostly positive August in terms of monthly sales. All models except the Hyundai Creta and Mahindra Scorpio enjoyed month-on-month growth while the Skoda Kushaq is already the third best-selling model in the segment. Let’s see how each of them fared:
|
August 2021
|
July 2021
|
MoM Growth
|
Market share current(%)
|
Market share (% last year)
|
YoY mkt share (%)
|
Hyundai Creta
|
12597
|
13000
|
-3.1
|
47.2
|
40.63
|
6.57
|
Kia Seltos
|
8619
|
6983
|
23.42
|
32.3
|
36.82
|
-4.52
|
Skoda Kushaq
|
2904
|
1822
|
59.38
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Mahindra Scorpio
|
2606
|
3855
|
-32.39
|
9.76
|
11.49
|
-1.73
|
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
|
2522
|
1972
|
27.89
|
9.45
|
8.73
|
0.72
|
Nissan Kicks
|
186
|
135
|
37.77
|
0.69
|
0.66
|
0.03
|
Renault Duster
|
153
|
128
|
19.53
|
0.57
|
1.64
|
-1.07
|
Total
|
26683
|
26073
|
2.33
-
The Hyundai Creta continues to dominate the segment with over 12,500 units sold but that’s a 3.1 percent decline in month-on-month (MoM) sales. Even though it doesn’t get any monthly offers, the Creta remains as popular as smaller and some of the more affordable models.
-
The Kia Seltos had a good August as it recorded a 23.42 percent MoM growth with over 8,600 units sold. It has the second-largest share in the compact SUV segment even though it is no longer as close to the Creta’s popularity as it once was.
-
Newcomer Skoda Kushaq is off to a good start In the third spot, with 2,904 units sold, a MoM improvement of nearly 60 per cent.
-
The Mahindra Scorpio was the worst performer, with an MoM decline of more than 32 percent in August. Only 2606 units were sold during that period.
Also read: 2022 Mahindra Scorpio: What To Expect
-
The Maruti S-Cross managed to sell over 2,500 units in August, an MoM growth of nearly 28 percent. It is one of the older models in the segment now, but still offers decent value for money.
-
Nissan and Renault saw MoM growth in August for the Kicks and Duster. However, neither achieved monthly sales of more than 200 units which is a long way behind its competitors.
-
The segment’s overall performance seems to be on the rise, but challenges such as increasing prices and supply shortages could hinder sales in the coming months, though some carmakers will be affected more than others.
