Take A Look At The Waiting Periods On EVs Under Rs 20 lakh In March 2025

MG Windsor EV is witnessing the shorter waiting times, whole the Mahindra XUV 400 EV has can make you wait for more than 2 months

The electric car portfolio in India has expanded over the past few years, be it small car category or SUVs. However, if you are planning to book an EV this month, you might encounter waiting times of up to 2.5 months. Let’s take a look at the waiting periods for all EVs priced under Rs 20 lakh in the top 20 cities of India.

Waiting Period Table

City MG Comet EV Tata Tiago EV Tata Tigor EV Tata Punch EV MG Windsor EV Tata Nexon EV Mahindra XUV 400 EV New Delhi 0.5 month 2 months 2 months 2 months 1-2 months 2 months 1 month Bengaluru 1-2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 1.5-2 months 2 months 2 months Mumbai 1 month 1.5-2 months 1.5-2 months 1.5-2 months 1.5-2 months 1.5-2 months 2 months Hyderabad 0.5-1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month 2 months 1 month 1-1.5 months Pune 1 month No waiting No waiting No waiting 2 months No waiting 1-2 months Chennai No waiting 1 month 1 month 1 month 2 months 1 month 2.5 months Jaipur No waiting 2 months 2 months 2 months N.A. 1.5-2 months 2 months Ahmedabad 1 month 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months N.A. 1-1.5 months 2 months Gurugram 1 month 2 months 2 months 2 months 1-2 months 2 months 2.5 months Lucknow 0.5 month 1.5-2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months Kolkata No waiting 1 month 1 month 1 month N.A. 1 month 2 months Thane 1 month 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months Surat 1 month 1.5-2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 1.5 months Ghaziabad 1 month 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 1-1.5 months Chandigarh 1-2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 1-2 months Coimbatore 0.5 month 2 months 2 months 2 months 1-2 months 2 months 2.5 months Patna 1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month 1-2 months 1 month 1 month Faridabad 1 month 2 months 1.5 months 2 months 2 months 1.5-2 months 1.5 months Indore 1 month 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months Noida 1-2 months 1.5 months 2 months 1.5 months 1-2 months 1.5-2 months 2 months

Key Takeaways

Among all EVs mentioned here, the MG Comet EV has the shortest average waiting period of around 1 month. However, if you live in Noida, Chandigarh or Bengaluru, you might have to wait for up to 2 months for the delivery. Note that there’s no waiting period on Comet EV in Chennai and Kolkata.

Tata's entry-level electric car, the Tata Tiago EV, has an average waiting time of 2 months in most cities this March. For those who booked the Tiago EV in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Patna, you can get it in just 1 month. The Tiago EV is readily available for delivery in Pune.

Just like the Tiago EV, the Tigor EV, Punch EV, and Nexon EV are also experiencing an average waiting time of up to 2 months. All Tata EVs are readily available for delivery in Pune.

The recently introduced MG Windsor EV has an average waiting period of 2 months in most cities. However, if you live in New Delhi, Noida, Coimbatore, and Patna, you might be able to take it home in less than 2 months.

The maximum waiting time on the Mahindra XUV400 EV stretches to up to 2.5 months, while its average wait time is also 2 months in most cities. Although in New Delhi and Patna, you can get your hands on the XUV400 EV in just 1 month.

Disclaimer: The waiting period mentioned above for each model may vary depending on the state, city, and variant or colour chosen. Please contact your nearest dealership for more details.

