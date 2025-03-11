All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Take A Look At The Waiting Periods On EVs Under Rs 20 lakh In March 2025

    Modified On Mar 11, 2025 12:07 PM By Shreyash

    • 979 Views
    • Write a comment

    MG Windsor EV is witnessing the shorter waiting times, whole the Mahindra XUV 400 EV has can make you wait for more than 2 months

    The electric car portfolio in India has expanded over the past few years, be it small car category or SUVs. However, if you are planning to book an EV this month, you might encounter waiting times of up to 2.5 months. Let’s take a look at the waiting periods for all EVs priced under Rs 20 lakh in the top 20 cities of India.

    Waiting Period Table

    City

    MG Comet EV

    Tata Tiago EV

    Tata Tigor EV

    Tata Punch EV

    MG Windsor EV

    Tata Nexon EV

    Mahindra XUV 400 EV

    New Delhi

    0.5 month

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1-2 months

    2 months

    1 month

    Bengaluru

    1-2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1.5-2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    Mumbai

    1 month

    1.5-2 months

    1.5-2 months

    1.5-2 months

    1.5-2 months

    1.5-2 months

    2 months

    Hyderabad

    0.5-1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    2 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    Pune

    1 month

    No waiting

    No waiting

    No waiting

    2 months

    No waiting

    1-2 months

    Chennai

    No waiting

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    2 months

    1 month

    2.5 months

    Jaipur

    No waiting

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    N.A.

    1.5-2 months

    2 months

    Ahmedabad

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    1-1.5 months

    N.A.

    1-1.5 months

    2 months

    Gurugram

    1 month

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1-2 months

    2 months

    2.5 months

    Lucknow

    0.5 month

    1.5-2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    Kolkata

    No waiting

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    N.A.

    1 month

    2 months

    Thane

    1 month

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    Surat

    1 month

    1.5-2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1.5 months

    Ghaziabad

    1 month

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1-1.5 months

    Chandigarh

    1-2  months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1-2 months

    Coimbatore

    0.5 month

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1-2 months

    2 months

    2.5 months

    Patna

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    1-2 months

    1 month

    1 month

    Faridabad

    1 month

    2 months

    1.5 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1.5-2 months

    1.5 months

    Indore

    1 month

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    Noida

    1-2 months

    1.5 months

    2 months

    1.5 months

    1-2 months

    1.5-2 months

    2 months

    Key Takeaways

    • Among all EVs mentioned here, the MG Comet EV has the shortest average waiting period of around 1 month. However, if you live in Noida, Chandigarh or Bengaluru, you might have to wait for up to 2 months for the delivery. Note that there’s no waiting period on Comet EV in Chennai and Kolkata.

    Tata Tiago EV Front Left Side

    • Tata's entry-level electric car, the Tata Tiago EV, has an average waiting time of 2 months in most cities this March. For those who booked the Tiago EV in Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, and Patna, you can get it in just 1 month. The Tiago EV is readily available for delivery in Pune.

    • Just like the Tiago EV, the Tigor EV, Punch EV, and Nexon EV are also experiencing an average waiting time of up to 2 months. All Tata EVs are readily available for delivery in Pune.

    • The recently introduced MG Windsor EV has an average waiting period of 2 months in most cities. However, if you live in New Delhi, Noida, Coimbatore, and Patna, you might be able to take it home in less than 2 months.

    • The maximum waiting time on the Mahindra XUV400 EV stretches to up to 2.5 months, while its average wait time is also 2 months in most cities. Although in New Delhi and Patna, you can get your hands on the XUV400 EV in just 1 month.

    Disclaimer: The waiting period mentioned above for each model may vary depending on the state, city, and variant or colour chosen. Please contact your nearest dealership for more details.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Take A Look At The Waiting Periods On EVs Under Rs 20 lakh In March 2025
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience