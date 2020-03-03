Hyundai Creta 2020 Interior Revealed

Published On Mar 03, 2020 12:15 PM By Sonny for Hyundai Creta 2020

The second-gen Hyundai Creta features a more premium cabin with an updated feature list

The new Creta gets a two-tone interior with an all-new layout for the dashboard and centre console.

It gets new air vents and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with an eSIM for connected car tech.

The 2020 Hyundai Creta also features a sportier steering wheel and a 7-inch digital display for the semi-digital instrument cluster.

Other feature additions include a panoramic sunroof, driving modes and auto air purifier in the central armrest.

Hyundai is expected to price the new Creta between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 16 lakh at launch.

The second-gen Hyundai Creta is slated to launch in India on March 17. Its exterior was unveiled at Auto Expo 2020 and now the interior has been revealed as well. As per the spy shots and the teaser sketch, the Creta gets an all-new dashboard layout.

Hyundai has opted for a dual-tone black and creme interior theme for the best-specced version of the new Creta. It houses the new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the centre of the dash with the central AC vents now positioned above it. The infotainment system now gets an eSIM for Hyundai’s BlueLink connected car features. There’s even a sportier steering wheel while select automatic variants will get paddle shifters which should enhance the driving experience. Other highlights include the new semi-digital instrument cluster featuring a 7-inch display flanked by analogue dials.

The revised dash layout allows the central display housing to flow seamlessly into the central console that houses the climate controls that look quite dated compared to the rest of the cabin. At the bottom of the central console lies features like wireless phone charging, multiple charging ports, drive mode selector dial and the electronic parking brake. Hyundai has also equipped the new Creta with an auto air purifier integrated into the central armrest, similar to what is offered in the Kia Seltos.

The 2020 Creta continues to offer features like ventilated front seats and a power-adjustable driver seat. The rear seats of the new Creta still miss out on a headrest for the middle occupant but it does offer headrest cushions for the other occupants. It does get a fold-out rear armrest as well with cupholders. The new seat upholstery matches the black-creme interior theme as well. The 2020 Creta also gets the addition of a panoramic sunroof and a new IRVM with hot keys for BlueLink connected car tech.

Hyundai will offer the 2020 Creta in five variants - E, EX, S, SX and SX(O). Pre-bookings for the new Creta are now open, confirming the variant-wise powertrain options on offer. It’s available with a choice of three engines shared with the Kia Seltos: 1.5-litre petrol and diesel units, and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine. The 1.5-litre engines are mated to a 6-speed manual, the petrol getting the choice of a CVT automatic while the diesel gets the option of a 6-speed torque convertor automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the turbo-petrol will only be offered with a 7-speed DCT automatic.

The new Creta is expected to be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 16 lakh. Once launched, it will take on the Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur and even some variants of the Tata Harrier and MG Hector.

