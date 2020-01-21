Hyundai Aura Fuel Economy Figures Revealed

Published On Jan 21, 2020 02:30 PM By Saransh for Hyundai Aura

The sub-4m sedan is available in five engine-gearbox combinations

The Aura is available with three engine options: 1.2-litre petrol and diesel, and 1.0-litre turbo petrol.

The 1.2-litre engines are available with both 5-speed MT and AMT while the 1.0-litre unit is only available with a 5MT.

The 1.2-litre petrol also comes with a CNG option.

As expected, the diesel engine is the most frugal of the lot.

Both petrol engines have identical fuel economy figures.

Hyundai has launched the Aura sedan at prices ranging between Rs 5.80 lakh and Rs 9.23 lakh (ex-showroom India). Available in five variants, the sedan is offered with three engine options. The power figures of these engines were already revealed and now the carmaker has released their fuel economy figures as well.

1.2-litre petrol 1.2-litre diesel 1.0-litre turbo petrol Power 83PS 75PS 100PS Torque 113Nm 190Nm 172Nm Transmission 5MT/AMT 5MT/AMT 5MT Fuel Economy 20.50kmpl/20.10kmpl 25.35kmpl/25.40kmpl 20.50kmpl

Surprisingly, in the case of diesel, the automatic variant is more frugal than its manual counterparts. However, in the case of the petrol engine, the manual variant trumps the automatic. The difference between the FE figures of the manual and auto variants is marginal in both cases.

It is to be noted that fuel economy figures of both the petrol engines are identical at 20.50kmpl. This makes the 1.0-litre turbo petrol a more desirable engine option for someone looking for an Aura with a manual transmission. But, of course, you’ll get it only in one variant - SX(+).

All the engines available on the Aura are BS6 compliant. This makes the Hyundai sedan the first offering in the segment to come with a BS6 diesel engine. The Maruti Dzire is the only other sub-4m sedan with a BS6 engine, but it is only available with a petrol engine. Other sub-4m sedans like the Ford Figo Aspire, Tata Tigor and Honda Amaze continue to come with BS4 engines.

