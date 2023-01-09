Published On Jan 09, 2023 06:25 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Aura

The subcompact sedan gets exterior cosmetic changes with new features

The updated Aura gets a new front profile with a slightly angrier look; no changes to the side and rear.

Interior remains unchanged except for new light-grey upholstery.

It gains footwell lighting, an analogue instrument cluster, USB C-type fast charger, and auto headlamps.

Four airbags now standard; also gets six airbags option, ESC, hill start assist, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Continues with the same 1.2-litre petrol and CNG engines.

Along with the facelifted Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai has also revealed the updated Aura sedan. Official bookings are underway for Rs 11,000 and we’re expecting the prices to be announced shortly.

Cosmetic Upgrades On The Outside

The facelifted Aura’s front looks significantly different from the pre-facelift model, thanks to the new grille, bumper, and LED DRL design. All these changes make it look a bit sportier as well. And that’s about it. The side and rear profile remain unchanged.

What’s New Inside?

The dual-tone interior remains unchanged save for new light-grey upholstery and ‘Aura’ inscription on the headrest.

Also Read: These Are The Hyundai Cars Expected At The Auto Expo 2023

New Equipment Added!

In terms of features, Hyundai has equipped the updated Aura with footwell lighting, an analogue instrument cluster with a 3.5-inch MID (available with the pre-facelift’s CNG and Magna variants), USB C-type fast charger, and automatic headlamps. It continues with features such as an 8-inch touchscreen system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), wireless charger, cruise control, push-button start-stop, and automatic AC.

More Safety Features

The facelifted Hyundai Aura now gets four airbags as standard, while the top-spec SX(O) variants get six airbags. Besides that, ESC (electronic stability control), hill start assist, and tyre pressure monitoring system have also been added in addition to a rear parking camera and ISOFIX seat anchorages.

Any Mechanical Changes?

None. The updated Aura retaints its 1.2-litre petrol and CNG engines. The petrol engine is rated at 83PS and 113Nm and get the option of five-speed manual and AMT transmissions. The CNG claims 69PS and 95Nm on tap, being mated to a five-speed manual as standard. The 1-litre turbo-petrol engine seems to have been dropped for now.

Expected Prices And Rivals

The updated Hyundai Aura will command a premium over the outgoing model, which ranges from Rs 6.20 lakh to Rs 8.97 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It rivals the Honda Amaze and Tata Tigor.

Read More on : Hyundai Aura AMT