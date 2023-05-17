Modified On May 17, 2023 04:29 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai IONIQ 5

Through this partnership, the carmaker plans to install 60kW DC fast chargers across 36 EV dealerships in India

Hyundai currently has 72 EV dealerships across 45 cities in India.

Shell will also install 120kW DC fast chargers at Hyundai dealerships only if it’s feasible.

The carmaker will also integrate Shell’s charging network on its own charging management system (CMS).

Hyundai and Shell have joined forces to expand the EV charging network in India. This partnership is part of Hyundai’s charging infrastructure expansion plan in India, which has also been detailed in this story.

Under this partnership and as part of the brand’s second EV phase, 36 Hyundai EV dealerships will be equipped with 60kW DC fast chargers. If feasible, Shell will also consider installing 120kW DC fast chargers at the dealerships. The carmaker also claims that Hyundai EV customers will be getting special benefits on the EV charging at these charging points.

Hyundai has also made its own charging management system (CMS) through which all EV owners, regardless of any brand, can avail charging facilities such as navigating to the nearest charging station or paying through the CMS. Now with the partnership with Shell, Hyundai will integrate Shell’s EV charging stations on its CMS.

Hyundai currently has 72 EV dealerships across 45 cities in India. At present, the Korean carmaker retails two EV models in India, the recently launched Ioniq 5 and the Kona Electric.

Here’s what carmaker has to say:

Hyundai Motor India Partners with Shell India to Expand EV-Charging Infrastructure in India

❖ Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) & Shell India Markets Private Limited (SIMPL) to install DC Fast chargers across 36 EV Dealerships in India

❖ HMIL is aiming at expanding public charging network of EV Fast Chargers in India to promote adoption of BEVs and enhance customer convenience

❖ HMIL EV customers to get special benefits on EV charging across Hyundai EV dealerships network

Gurugram, May 17, 2023: Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and largest exporter since inception has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Shell India Markets Private Limited to install 60 kW DC Fast Chargers across 36 of its EV Dealerships in India. The collaboration with Shell India is a part of Hyundai’s EV charging infrastructure expansion plan for providing customer centric solution towards a cleaner and greener future through adoption of environment friendly Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV). Shell India Markets Private Limited will also consider installing DC 120 kW Fast Charger in dealers instead of DC 60 kW Fast charges if feasible.

The MoA was signed between Hyundai Motor India Ltd. and Shell India Markets Private Limited in the presence of Mr. Jae Wan Ryu, Executive Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited and Mr. Sanjay Varkey, Director, Shell India Markets Private Limited, at HMIL's headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana. The strategic partnership aims to increase the expansion of charging infrastructure for BEV in India.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said, “As a customer centric organization, we are constantly striving to enhance customer convenience and pursue strategic partnerships that would support the government’s vision of clean mobility. We are glad to announce our partnership with Shell India to further expand Hyundai’s EV ecosystem in India and enhance our BEV charging network. Such strategic partnerships are fundamental in accelerating the adoption of Electric Vehicles by customers to achieve national goal of carbon neutrality. This partnership will power-up the nations’ electric mobility mission by offering end-to-end EV charging infrastructure at HMIL Dealerships.”

Commenting on this strategic partnership, Mr. Sanjay Varkey, Director, Shell India Markets Private Limited said, “As a solution-driven and customer-centric organization, our effort is to offer integrated Mobility solutions, including convenience retail, enhancing the overall journey for our customers, and meeting the growing demand for electric mobility Our strategic partnership with Hyundai Motors India Limited, aims to improve the charging infrastructure for Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) in India by offering easy access and dynamic availability for a safe, reliable, and seamless charging experience. “

HMIL currently has an existing network of 72-EV Dealers in 45-cities. Phase-1 for establishment of public EV charging facility across EV dealerships of HMIL was concluded in the past. Phase-2, has been initiated with Shell India across 36-additional dealerships for installation of DC 60/120 kW fast chargers, which will deliver a hassle-free, reliable, fast & safe charging experience through innovative, customer centric hardware solutions. The Collaboration enables the customer value proposition of Fast Charging, Green Energy and a 24x7 customer support, creating a new benchmark in customer experience in this transformational drive towards clean mobility.

HMIL in its commitment towards a sustainable future has invested and built its own Charger Management Systems (CMS), which is an open platform and enables EV customers (regardless of brand) to avail seamless EV charging experience. With this collaboration, Shell’s network of chargers would also be available in Hyundai CMS along with HMIL’s own chargers & those from 3rd party Charge Point Operators. Advanced functions like, Locate, Navigate & Pay digitally on CMS, make this platform a unique, industry leading initiative by any auto manufacturer for facilitation of EV charging in India.

