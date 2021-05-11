Hyundai Alcazar’s Unofficial Bookings Underway At Select Dealerships

Published On May 11, 2021 05:00 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Alcazar

The Alcazar will be the carmaker’s only SUV to feature a third row of seats for now

Its launch has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Alcazar is based on the Creta, but it’s 150mm longer with a 2,760mm wheelbase.

It will be offered in 6- and 7-seater configurations.

To be powered by both petrol and diesel engines with manual and automatic gearboxes.

Expected to be priced from Rs 13 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Select Hyundai dealers across India have started accepting unofficial bookings for the upcoming three-row SUV, the Alcazar , which should have been available in showrooms by now if it weren’t for the pandemic.

The Alcazar is based on the Creta but with a revised front grille as well as a redesigned and elongated rear end. It is 150mm longer than the 5-seater SUV and comes with a 2,760mm wheelbase to accommodate the extra row of seats. Hyundai will offer the Alcazar in both 6- and 7-seater configurations, with the option of split folding the third row 50:50 to store luggage in the boot.

Hyundai will equip the Alcazar with two engines: a 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. The former will make 159PS and 191Nm in the Alcazar while the 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm) is the same as the Creta’s. Both engines will be available with the option of a 6-speed manual and automatic. It will come with three drive modes: Eco, City, and Sport.

The Alcazar will share its equipment list with the Creta. So it will come with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, wireless charger, and auto climate control. Additionally, the Alcazar will also get a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring and a larger digital instrument cluster. Expected safety features include multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and hill start assist.

The Alcazar is expected to go on sale in June. It will command a premium over the Creta’s pricing (Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.67 lakh ex-showroom Delhi) and could retail between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. The Alcazar will take on the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari , and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 .