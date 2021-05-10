Hyundai To Soon Launch Updated Creta With New Features

Published On May 10, 2021 06:30 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Creta

The standout element will be wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay that will feature on the mid-spec EX and S variants

A few features will be dropped from the base-spec E variant.

The higher-specced SX and SX(O) variants to get remote engine start/stop and new connected car tech features.

Hyundai will continue to offer the Creta with the same petrol and diesel engines as before.

Expected to command a minor premium over the current price range of Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.67 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Kia recently launched the updated Seltos with a new 6-speed iMT (clutchless manual) gearbox and a few additional features. Our sources have now revealed that the Hyundai Creta, Kia Setlos’ cousin, is set to get a revised features list as well. Here’s a look:

Variant Feature(s) Added Feature(s) Removed E Manually adjustable ORVMs*, turn indicators on front, fenders Electrically adjustable ORVMs, ORVM-mounted turn indicators, luggage lamp, seatback pocket removed from co-driver’s seat EX Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay -- S Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay -- SX Remote engine start/stop, soft paint finish on dashboard, and new connected car tech features (OTA map updates, greeting commands, and voice-based features) -- SX (O) Remote engine start/stop, soft paint finish on dashboard, and new connected car tech features (OTA map updates, greeting commands, and voice-based features) --

*outside rearview mirrors

Apart from these revisions, the equipment list will continue to feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and auto climate control. Safety will be covered by up to six airbags, electronic stability control, and rear parking sensors.

Under the hood, the Creta is powered by both petrol and diesel engines. It gets a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol (115PS/144Nm), a 1.5-litre diesel (115PS/250Nm), and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol (140PS/242Nm). A 6-speed manual transmission comes standard with the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. While the naturally aspirated petrol motor gets the choice of a CVT, the diesel engine is offered with an optional 6-speed torque converter. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol comes with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic) only.

The updated Creta is expected to go on sale in the upcoming weeks. Hyundai currently retails the compact SUV between Rs 9.99 lakh and Rs 17.67 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) but expect it to attract a premium. It takes on the Kia Seltos , Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Mahindra Scorpio as well as the upcoming Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun .

