Hyundai Alcazar’s Top-spec Signature Variants To Be Available At Select Dealerships

Published On Jun 17, 2021 07:27 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Alcazar

The Hyundai SUV will be available either as a 6-seater or a 7-seater, depending on the variant chosen

The Alcazar will be launched on June 18 2021.

Hyundai has provided the SUV with 2.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines.

Features will include 64-colour ambient lighting, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a voice-controlled panoramic sunroof.

Expected to be priced from Rs 13 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Alcazar’s top-spec Signature trim will be available only via Hyundai Signature dealerships. According to our sources, these dealerships only sell Hyundai’s premium offerings like the Tucson and Elantra. The base-spec Prestige and mid-spec Platinum, however, will be available across all Hyundai dealerships.

The carmaker will launch the Alcazar and announce its price on June 18. For reference, the SUV will be available in eight variants: Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, Platinum (O), Signature, Signature (O), Signature Dual Tone, and Signature (O) Dual Tone.

The Alcazar has a 180-litre boot. It will come in both six and seven-seater layouts, depending on the variant chosen. The base-spec Prestige is the only trim that will be available with both seating configurations.

Under the hood, the three-row SUV has been provided with two engine options: a 2.0-litre petrol producing 159PS/191Nm and a 1.5-litre diesel making 115PS/250Nm. Both engines will be available with 6-speed manual and automatic transmission options. There will be three drive modes (Eco, City, and Sport) and as many traction modes (snow, sand, and mud) on offer.

The SUV packs features like 64-colour ambient lighting, an 8-way adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a voice-operated panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch touchscreen system with BlueLink connected car tech, paddle shifters, an 8-speaker Bose sound system with a subwoofer, a 360-degree camera, and an air purifier.

Passenger safety will be taken care of by front and rear parking sensors, up to six airbags, and ABS with EBD.

The Alcazar is expected to be priced from Rs 13 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV500, and the upcoming Mahindra XUV700.