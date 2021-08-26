Kia Seltos X-Line Edition: Detailed In 10 Pictures

Published On Aug 26, 2021 01:33 PM By Tarun for Kia Seltos

The Seltos X-Line is the new top-end variant of the premium compact SUV

Kia has unveiled the Seltos X-Line Edition, which is essentially a cosmetic update over the standard Seltos. It is based on the ‘GT Line’ trim but replaces the sporty red elements with a matte grey paint and a blacked-out theme.

Hop on for a virtual ride as we take you through the new Seltos X-Line in our image gallery:

What We See On The Outside?

Front

Up front, the Seltos X-Line gets a matte graphite-finished grille outlined by a gloss black strip, a black finish for the fog lamp covering, and a black skid plate with orange accents.

Side

The X-Line gets glossy black outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs). In contrast, the GT LIne trim gets ORVMs finished in its body colour. Other visual upgrades on the side include silver roof rails, a glossy black finish for the A- and C-pillars, and side door garnish with orange accents.

Wheels

It gets new 18-inch alloy wheels, which have a different design from the 17-inch alloys on the Seltos GTX+.

Rear

You see a generous use of glossy black on the Shark Fin antenna, tailgate garnish, exhaust mufflers, rear spoiler, and skid plate. There’s also the ‘X-Line’ badging on the boot.

What We See Inside?

New Upholstery

The cabin gets a new ‘Indigo Pera’ leatherette seat upholstery with honeycomb design and grey stitching. The seat colour seems like a mix of deep blue and matte grey. There’s no ‘X-Line’ embossed here, though.

Dashboard

There is no change to the dashboard. It is identical to the top-spec GT Line with the same features. To that extent, it gets a Bose 8-speaker audio system, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected car technology, ventilated front seats, a head-up display, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and remote-engine start with cabin pre-cooling.

Transmission Options

Kia has provided the Seltos X-Line with 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engines, both paired with automatic transmissions only. The petrol engine is paired with a 7-speed DCT and the diesel to a 6-speed AT.

Kia will reveal the prices of the Seltos X-Line sometime next month. It is expected to demand around Rs 50,000 more than the current top-spec GTX+ trim, which is priced from Rs 15.53 lakh to Rs 17.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

