Kia Carnival To Get A New Variant In September

Published On Aug 20, 2021 04:55 PM By Sonny for Kia Carnival

It will be positioned between the current top-spec and mid-spec variants of the premium MPV

Carnival has been offered in three variants since launch: Premium, Prestige, and Limousine.

Kia to shuffle variant list: introduce new Limousine variant and rename current version to Limousine Plus.

The new Limousine variant will still get the 7-seater layout with the VIP seats in the middle row.

Details and prices of the new variant will be announced at launch in September.

Carnival is priced from Rs 24.95 lakh to Rs 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Kia Carnival is a premium MPV offering that has been available in three variants so far: Premium, Prestige, and Limousine. Kia will be renaming the top variant to Limousine Plus and introducing a new variant below it called the Limousine.

The differences between the Limousine and Limousine Plus variants are expected to be announced at the time of launch. Both will be equipped with premium VIP seats in the middle row with leather upholstery, built-in air purifier, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UVO connected car tech, and a rear seat entertainment system. The current top-end variant also gets a 10-way power-adjustable and ventilated driver seat and 18-inch sputtering finish alloy wheels.

Kia will inform customers who have already booked these variants about the reshuffle. The current discount on the Prestige and Limousine variants stands at Rs 2.5 lakh, which will be revised to Rs 1.9 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively.

The Carnival is offered with a single powertrain: a 2.2-litre diesel, mated to an 8-speed automatic making 200PS/440Nm. It is also available in 8- and 9-seater layouts depending on the variant. A new-generation version of the premium MPV is already available in select international markets. It’s expected to be offered in India in 2022.

The Kia Carnival, which is priced from Rs 24.95 lakh and Rs 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), has no direct rivals as yet. It’s more premium than the likes of the Toyota Innova Crysta but more affordable than luxury models such as the Toyota Vellfire and Mercedes-Benz V-Class.

