Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Executive Variant Explained In 9 Images

Modified On Sep 27, 2024 06:53 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Alcazar

The model snapped is finished in the Atlas White paint option and features all-LED lighting and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Executive variant explained in images

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar went on sale recently and it is priced from Rs 14.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). Hyundai offers it in four broad variants: Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature. We have now got our hands on some images of the entry-level Executive variant of the 3-row SUV. If you have been planning on buying the Alcazar Executive, check it out below:

Exterior

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Executive variant LED headlights and LED DRLs

The images show the Alcazar Executive to be finished in the Atlas White paint option. Its fascia features dual-barrel LED headlights that flank the revised grille. The slatted grille and the strips are further highlighted by a dark chrome finish. You can also notice the connected LED DRLs having an H-shaped pattern on each side which is located on the upper portion of the fascia. Further down, it gets a silver surround for the redesigned bumper, which features a mesh-like pattern for the air dam.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Executive variant 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels
2024 Hyundai Alcazar Executive variant side

Hyundai has equipped it with 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. It’s from the sides that you can notice the silver-finished roof rails and the ORVM-mounted LED turn indicators. There are skid plates on the lower portion of the doors on each side to add to the overall rugged stance.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Executive variant rear

Its rear sports a completely new design, featuring connected LED tail lights, with ‘Alcazar’ spelt out in the centre. You can also notice the ‘Turbo’ badge (on the petrol variants only) on the bootlid, a roof spoiler, a dual-tip exhaust, and a silver finish for the bumper surround.

Also Check Out: Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Explained In 7 Images

Interior

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Executive variant cabin

Although the Executive is the entry-level variant of the SUV, it gets a 2-tone brown and navy blue cabin theme. Hyundai is offering it with a brown and navy blue fabric upholstery. The Alcazar Executive is available in a 7-seater version only, so it has bench seats in the second row.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Executive variant second row seats
2024 Hyundai Alcazar Executive variant third row seats

Hyundai has provided it with adjustable headrests for all three rows and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers. It comes with a tip and tumble function for the middle-row seats to access the last row, which also gets a recline function.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Executive variant silver accents on the door pads

It comes with silver-finished inside door handles and silver accents in the AC vents, on the door panels and in the centre console. The Alcazar Executive is provided with the same flat-bottom steering wheel as the Creta with piano black accents.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Executive variant semi-digital driver display

In terms of equipment, it misses out on an infotainment unit and steering-mounted controls altogether, but gets a semi-digital driver’s display. Hyundai offers the entry-level Executive variant with push-button start/stop, dual-zone AC with rear vents, and cruise control. Its safety net packs six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a reversing camera, rear wiper with washer, and a rear defogger with timer.

What Engine Options Does It Get?

Although the Alcazar Executive is available with both the petrol and diesel engines, it is offered with a manual gearbox only. Technical specifications are detailed below:

Specification

1.5-litre Turbo-petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

Power

160 PS

116 PS

Torque

253 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT

6-speed MT

Higher variants also get the choice of a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic transmission) with the petrol and a 6-speed AT with the diesel.

Also Read: Winner Of KBC's 1 Crore Prize Money Awarded With A Hyundai Venue

Price And Rivals

The Hyundai Alcazar Executive variants cost between Rs 14.99 lakh and Rs 15.99 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). It is also available in a matte finish exterior paint option, which is priced at a premium of Rs 15,000 over the standard variant. Hyundai’s 3-row SUV takes on the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and the 6- and 7-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700.

