Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Accessories Detailed With Prices
With the updated Alcazar, Hyundai is offering accessories worth up to Rs 41,999 to customise your car inside and out
The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar went on sale recently, featuring a refreshed design and updated interior borrowed from the facelifted Creta. While the updates make it more stylish and premium, you can further personalise it to add a touch of exclusivity. In this report, we highlight all the accessories offered by Hyundai for the 2024 Alcazar, along with their pricing. Check them out here:
|
Accessory Item
|
Price (inclusive of all taxes)
|
Dark chrome rear bumper garnish
|
Rs 2,499
|
Dark chrome front bumper garnish
|
Rs 2,199
|
Bonnet scoops with chrome inserts
|
Rs 3,699
|
Chrome garnish on windowline
|
Rs 3,299
|
Chrome-finished door handle guard
|
Rs 913
|
ORVM garnish
|
Rs 826
|
Tail lamp garnish
|
Rs 1,589
|
Door edge guard
|
Rs 549
|
Side steps
|
Rs 18,999
|
Rear sill guard for trunk entry protection
|
Rs 1,999
|
Dark chrome body side moulding
|
Rs 4,499
|
Black-finished door side moulding
|
Rs 1,938
|
Door visors
|
Rs 1,891
|
Rear fender garnish
|
Rs 973
|
Sunshades for all rows
|
Rs 3,784
|
Sunshades for second and third row
|
Rs 2,703
|
Pedal cover
|
Rs 1,989
|
Body cover
|
Rs 3,699
|
Mud flaps
|
Rs 549
|
Cabin floor mats
|
Rs 3,599 to Rs 9,199
|
Boot mat
|
Rs 1,248
|
Seat cover
|
Rs 13,299
|
Boot organiser
|
Rs 2,524
|
Screen protector for infotainment system
|
Rs 999
|
Touchscreen system
|
Rs 18,990 to Rs 35,990
|
Mobile fast charger
|
Rs 800
|
Car back seat organiser
|
Rs 1,076
|
Speakers
|
Rs 2,290 to Rs 14,790
|
Amplifiers
|
Rs 7,990 to Rs 19,990
|
Subwoofers
|
Rs 4,490 to Rs 11,740
|
Reverse parking camera
|
Rs 2,190 to Rs 2,450
|
Other general accessories
|
Prices for the common accessories range up to Rs 41,999. This includes accessories like car perfume, seat cushions and rear seat entertainment system.
2024 Hyundai Alcazar Features
The facelifted Alcazar gets features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and dual-zone automatic climate control. It also comes with 8-way powered front row seats, 2-level memory function for driver’s seat, seat ventilation in first and second row (latter in 6-seater variants only), panoramic sunroof, and wireless phone charging.
Safety features include electronic stability control (ESC), six airbags, 360-degree camera system, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift vs Tata Safari: Specifications Compared
2024 Hyundai Alcazar Engine Options
Hyundai offers the 2024 Alcazar with two engine options: a 160 PS/253 Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 116 PS/250 Nm 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options for the turbo-petrol include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT), while the diesel engine is offered with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.
2024 Hyundai Alcazar Price and Rivals
Prices for the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar start from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.40 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). In terms of rivalry, the 2024 Alcazar takes on the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and the 6- and 7-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700.
