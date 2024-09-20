Published On Sep 20, 2024 08:00 AM By CarDekho for Hyundai Alcazar

With the updated Alcazar, Hyundai is offering accessories worth up to Rs 41,999 to customise your car inside and out

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar went on sale recently, featuring a refreshed design and updated interior borrowed from the facelifted Creta. While the updates make it more stylish and premium, you can further personalise it to add a touch of exclusivity. In this report, we highlight all the accessories offered by Hyundai for the 2024 Alcazar, along with their pricing. Check them out here:

Accessory Item Price (inclusive of all taxes) Dark chrome rear bumper garnish Rs 2,499 Dark chrome front bumper garnish Rs 2,199 Bonnet scoops with chrome inserts Rs 3,699 Chrome garnish on windowline Rs 3,299 Chrome-finished door handle guard Rs 913 ORVM garnish Rs 826 Tail lamp garnish Rs 1,589 Door edge guard Rs 549 Side steps Rs 18,999 Rear sill guard for trunk entry protection Rs 1,999 Dark chrome body side moulding Rs 4,499 Black-finished door side moulding Rs 1,938 Door visors Rs 1,891 Rear fender garnish Rs 973 Sunshades for all rows Rs 3,784 Sunshades for second and third row Rs 2,703 Pedal cover Rs 1,989 Body cover Rs 3,699 Mud flaps Rs 549 Cabin floor mats Rs 3,599 to Rs 9,199 Boot mat Rs 1,248 Seat cover Rs 13,299 Boot organiser Rs 2,524 Screen protector for infotainment system Rs 999 Touchscreen system Rs 18,990 to Rs 35,990 Mobile fast charger Rs 800 Car back seat organiser Rs 1,076 Speakers Rs 2,290 to Rs 14,790 Amplifiers Rs 7,990 to Rs 19,990 Subwoofers Rs 4,490 to Rs 11,740 Reverse parking camera Rs 2,190 to Rs 2,450 Other general accessories Prices for the common accessories range up to Rs 41,999. This includes accessories like car perfume, seat cushions and rear seat entertainment system.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Features

The facelifted Alcazar gets features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and dual-zone automatic climate control. It also comes with 8-way powered front row seats, 2-level memory function for driver’s seat, seat ventilation in first and second row (latter in 6-seater variants only), panoramic sunroof, and wireless phone charging.

Safety features include electronic stability control (ESC), six airbags, 360-degree camera system, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift vs Tata Safari: Specifications Compared

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Engine Options

Hyundai offers the 2024 Alcazar with two engine options: a 160 PS/253 Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 116 PS/250 Nm 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options for the turbo-petrol include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT), while the diesel engine is offered with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Price and Rivals

Prices for the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar start from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.40 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). In terms of rivalry, the 2024 Alcazar takes on the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and the 6- and 7-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Alcazar on road price