Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Accessories Detailed With Prices

Published On Sep 20, 2024 08:00 AM By CarDekho for Hyundai Alcazar

With the updated Alcazar, Hyundai is offering accessories worth up to Rs 41,999 to customise your car inside and out

Hyundai Alcazar facelift accessories detailed

The facelifted Hyundai Alcazar went on sale recently, featuring a refreshed design and updated interior borrowed from the facelifted Creta. While the updates make it more stylish and premium, you can further personalise it to add a touch of exclusivity. In this report, we highlight all the accessories offered by Hyundai for the 2024 Alcazar, along with their pricing. Check them out here:

Hyundai Alcazar facelift exterior accessories

Accessory Item

Price (inclusive of all taxes)

Dark chrome rear bumper garnish

Rs 2,499

Dark chrome front bumper garnish

Rs 2,199

Bonnet scoops with chrome inserts

Rs 3,699

Chrome garnish on windowline

Rs 3,299

Chrome-finished door handle guard

Rs 913

ORVM garnish

Rs 826

Tail lamp garnish

Rs 1,589

Door edge guard

Rs 549

Side steps

Rs 18,999

Rear sill guard for trunk entry protection

Rs 1,999

Dark chrome body side moulding

Rs 4,499

Black-finished door side moulding 

Rs 1,938

Door visors

Rs 1,891

Rear fender garnish

Rs 973

Sunshades for all rows

Rs 3,784

Sunshades for second and third row

Rs 2,703

Pedal cover

Rs 1,989

Body cover

Rs 3,699

Mud flaps

Rs 549

Cabin floor mats

Rs 3,599 to Rs 9,199

Boot mat

Rs 1,248

Seat cover

Rs 13,299

Boot organiser

Rs 2,524

Screen protector for infotainment system

Rs 999

Touchscreen system

Rs 18,990 to Rs 35,990

Mobile fast charger

Rs 800

Car back seat organiser

Rs 1,076

Speakers 

Rs 2,290 to Rs 14,790

Amplifiers

Rs 7,990 to Rs 19,990

Subwoofers

Rs 4,490 to Rs 11,740

Reverse parking camera

Rs 2,190 to Rs 2,450

Other general accessories

Prices for the common accessories range up to Rs 41,999. This includes accessories like car perfume, seat cushions and rear seat entertainment system.  

Hyundai Alcazar facelift interior accessories

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Features

The facelifted Alcazar gets features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and dual-zone automatic climate control. It also comes with 8-way powered front row seats, 2-level memory function for driver’s seat, seat ventilation in first and second row (latter in 6-seater variants only), panoramic sunroof, and wireless phone charging. 

Safety features include electronic stability control (ESC), six airbags, 360-degree camera system, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift vs Tata Safari: Specifications Compared

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Engine Options

Hyundai offers the 2024 Alcazar with two engine options: a 160 PS/253 Nm 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 116 PS/250 Nm 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options for the turbo-petrol include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT), while the diesel engine is offered with a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar Price and Rivals

Hyundai Alcazar facelift rear

Prices for the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar start from Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 21.40 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). In terms of rivalry, the 2024 Alcazar takes on the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and the 6- and 7-seater variants of the Mahindra XUV700.

