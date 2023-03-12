2023 Hyundai Verna Expected Prices: Will It Undercut The Honda City & Others?
Mar 12, 2023
The new Verna is bigger, more powerful and more premium than ever before
The latest-generation of the Hyundai Verna sedan is slated to launch in India on March 21. Many of its design, feature and powertrain details have been revealed through a series of teasers or spy shots. The variant-wise feature list is still pending but most of its highlight comforts have already been confirmed. While waiting for the official price announcement, here are the likely prices for the new Verna based on the information available to us.
But first, let’s dive into the updated list of powertrain options for the 2023 Verna:
Engine Options
|
Specifications
|
1.5-litre petrol engine
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine
|
Power
|
115PS
|
160PS
|
Torque
|
144Nm
|
253Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, CVT
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
The new-generation Hyundai sedan has stuck with its 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, ditched the diesel engine altogether and replaced the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a new 1.5-litre turbocharged unit. The last one makes the Verna the most powerful offering in its segment.
Feature Details
In terms of features, we know that the new Verna will come with integrated displays for the 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen and digitised instrument cluster. It will be the first in its segment to offer both heated and ventilated front seats along with a switchable console for climate and infotainment controls. Other features confirmed for the updated sedan include ADAS, a Bose sound system and a premium LED lighting setup with light bars front and rear.
Expected Prices
Here’s a look at the expected variant-wise ex-showroom prices:
|
Variant
|
1.5-litre MT
|
1.5-litre CVT
|
1.5-litre T-GDi MT
|
1.5-litre T-GDi DCT
|
EX
|
Rs 11 lakh
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
S
|
Rs 12 lakh
|
No
|
No
|
No
|
SX
|
Rs 13.5 lakh
|
Rs 15 lakh
|
Rs 15 lakh
|
Rs 16 lakh
|
SX(O)
|
Rs 15.5 lakh
|
Rs 17 lakh
|
Rs 17 lakh
|
Rs 18 lakh
The powertrain options for each variant were confirmed when Hyundai opened the bookings for the new Verna. The first two variants will only be offered with the 1.5-litre petrol engine with the manual transmissions. We expect the CVT and the turbo-petrol manual option to attract a premium of up to Rs 1.5 lakh while the turbo-petrol DCT will cost up to Rs 2.5 lakh extra.
Prices Vs Rivals
Here’s how the expected prices for the new Verna compare to its competitors:
|
New Hyundai Verna (expected)
|
Honda City (hybrid included)
|
Skoda Slavia
|
Volkswagen Virtus
|
Maruti Ciaz
|
Rs 11 lakh to Rs 18 lakh
|
Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 20.39 lakh
|
Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 18.40 lakh
|
Rs 11.32 lakh to Rs 18.42 lakh
|
Rs 9.20 lakh to Rs 12.19 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi
The Honda City’s strong hybrid version is the priciest of the segment and the only one to offer that powertrain. Compared to the rest, we expect the Verna to be competitively priced with the advantage of some extra comforts and its powerful engine.
