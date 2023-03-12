2023 Hyundai Verna Expected Prices: Will It Undercut The Honda City & Others?

Modified On Mar 12, 2023 04:13 PM By Sonny for Hyundai Verna 2023

The new Verna is bigger, more powerful and more premium than ever before

The latest-generation of the Hyundai Verna sedan is slated to launch in India on March 21. Many of its design, feature and powertrain details have been revealed through a series of teasers or spy shots. The variant-wise feature list is still pending but most of its highlight comforts have already been confirmed. While waiting for the official price announcement, here are the likely prices for the new Verna based on the information available to us.

But first, let’s dive into the updated list of powertrain options for the 2023 Verna:

Engine Options

Specifications 1.5-litre petrol engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 115PS 160PS Torque 144Nm 253Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

The new-generation Hyundai sedan has stuck with its 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, ditched the diesel engine altogether and replaced the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine with a new 1.5-litre turbocharged unit. The last one makes the Verna the most powerful offering in its segment.

Feature Details

In terms of features, we know that the new Verna will come with integrated displays for the 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen and digitised instrument cluster. It will be the first in its segment to offer both heated and ventilated front seats along with a switchable console for climate and infotainment controls. Other features confirmed for the updated sedan include ADAS, a Bose sound system and a premium LED lighting setup with light bars front and rear.

Expected Prices

Here’s a look at the expected variant-wise ex-showroom prices:

Variant 1.5-litre MT 1.5-litre CVT 1.5-litre T-GDi MT 1.5-litre T-GDi DCT EX Rs 11 lakh No No No S Rs 12 lakh No No No SX Rs 13.5 lakh Rs 15 lakh Rs 15 lakh Rs 16 lakh SX(O) Rs 15.5 lakh Rs 17 lakh Rs 17 lakh Rs 18 lakh

The powertrain options for each variant were confirmed when Hyundai opened the bookings for the new Verna. The first two variants will only be offered with the 1.5-litre petrol engine with the manual transmissions. We expect the CVT and the turbo-petrol manual option to attract a premium of up to Rs 1.5 lakh while the turbo-petrol DCT will cost up to Rs 2.5 lakh extra.

Prices Vs Rivals

Here’s how the expected prices for the new Verna compare to its competitors:

New Hyundai Verna (expected) Honda City (hybrid included) Skoda Slavia Volkswagen Virtus Maruti Ciaz Rs 11 lakh to Rs 18 lakh Rs 11.49 lakh to Rs 20.39 lakh Rs 11.29 lakh to Rs 18.40 lakh Rs 11.32 lakh to Rs 18.42 lakh Rs 9.20 lakh to Rs 12.19 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The Honda City’s strong hybrid version is the priciest of the segment and the only one to offer that powertrain. Compared to the rest, we expect the Verna to be competitively priced with the advantage of some extra comforts and its powerful engine.

