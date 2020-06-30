Honda WR-V Facelift To Be Launched On July 2; Details Leaked

Modified On Jul 01, 2020 10:10 AM By Rohit for Honda WR-V 2020

It will be offered in two variants: SV and VX

Bookings open for a token amount of Rs 21,000.

Gets refreshed front fascia, new alloys (diesel) and mildly updated rear profile

Feature additions include LED headlights, tail lamps and fog lamps, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

To be offered with the same petrol and diesel engines, albeit in BS6 form.

Expected to be priced from Rs 8.5 lakh to Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

If not for the coronavirus pandemic, we’d have already seen the WR-V BS6 at Honda’s dealerships and on the road by now. Honda Cars India has now announced that the facelifted Jazz-based crossover will be launched on July 2, 2020. The crossover hatchback started reaching dealerships in June while pre-launch bookings are now open for a token amount of Rs 21,000.

It will be offered in two variants: SV and VX. Honda offered the pre-facelift WR-V in two variants: S and VX. The facelifted WR-V gets LED projector headlamps, fog lamps, and LED elements in the tail lamps. Honda has tweaked the front fascia with a redesigned bumper and grille. Inside, it sports a redesigned leatherette upholstery, and a touchscreen infotainment system equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Both these additions will now be standard across variants. Existing features such as cruise control, push button start-stop and the sunroof will be carried forward.

Honda will continue to offer the WR-V with the same set of engines as before: a 1.2-litre petrol (90PS/110Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel rated at 100PS/200Nm. The petrol motor will be offered with 5-speed MT while the diesel will be equipped with a 6-speed MT. Like before, the WR-V will not be offered with an automatic gearbox.

The WR-V BS6 is expected to be priced between Rs 8.5 lakh and Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom). The pre-facelift WR-V was priced from Rs 8.15 lakh to Rs 10.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will rekindle its rivalry with sub-4m SUVs such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue , and Mahindra XUV300. The upcoming Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Toyota Urban Cruiser, and Renault Kiger will also compete with the facelifted WR-V.

