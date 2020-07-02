Honda WR-V Facelift Launched At Rs 8.50 Lakh, Prices Hiked By Up To Rs 65,000

Modified On Jul 02, 2020 02:15 PM By Rohit for Honda WR-V

The WR-V continues to miss out on an automatic gearbox

Offered in two variants: SV and VX.

Base-spec S variant and mid-spec diesel-only V variant axed.

Gets revised front fascia, new alloys (diesel) and mildly updated rear profile.

Offered with the same petrol and diesel engines, although in BS6 guise.

Priced between Rs 8.50 lakh and Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda has launched the facelifted WR-V priced from Rs 8.50 lakh onward (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants: SV and VX. Honda offered the pre-facelift version in three variants: S, V and VX. Here’s a look at its price list:

Variant WR-V BS4 WR-V BS6 Difference Petrol S Rs 8.15 lakh -- -- SV -- Rs 8.50 lakh -- VX Rs 9.25 lakh Rs 9.70 lakh Rs 45,000 Diesel S Rs 9.25 lakh -- -- SV -- Rs 9.80 lakh -- V Rs 9.95 lakh -- -- VX Rs 10.35 lakh Rs 11 lakh Rs 65,000

all prices, ex-showroom

Honda has discontinued the base-spec S and mid-spec V variants from the petrol and diesel lineup. It has now introduced a base-spec SV variant that costs Rs 35,000 more than the base-spec S petrol variant and Rs 55,000 more than the base-spec S diesel. Meanwhile, the top-spec VX variant now costs Rs 65,000 more depending on the engine.

The facelifted WR-V is offered with the same set of engines as before, albeit in BS6 guise: a 1.2-litre petrol (90PS/110Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel (100PS/200Nm). While the petrol engine is mated to a 5-speed MT, the diesel is coupled to a 6-speed MT. Like before, the WR-V is not offered with an automatic gearbox. The claimed fuel efficiency figures stand at 16.5kmpl and 23.7kmpl for the petrol and diesel engines respectively.

In terms of changes, the facelifted WR-V gets LED projector headlamps, fog lamps, and LED elements in the tail lamps. It also gets a tweaked front fascia with a redesigned front bumper and grille as well as a shark fin antenna. The diesel variants also come with newly designed alloy wheels. Honda is offering redesigned leatherette upholstery and a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which is now standard on both variants. Features such as cruise control, sunroof, and push button start/stop continue to be a part of its equipment list. Standard safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

The facelifted WR-V renews its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, and Mahindra XUV300 . It will also take on the upcoming Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

