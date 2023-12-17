Honda Elevates Crosses 20,000 Sales Milestone, Top Variants Account For Majority Demand

Modified On Dec 18, 2023 11:49 AM By Sonny for Honda Elevate

A high share of the SUV’s demand has been for the CVT variants of the Elevate

Honda Elevate entered into production at the end of July 2023 and deliveries started when prices came out in late September.

It is still sold at introductory prices ranging from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Elevate comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, wireless charging and a sunroof.

Safety features include up to 6 airbags and ADAS too.

Only one engine on offer - 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated unit with 6-speed MT and CVT auto.

The Honda Elevate is the latest entrant to the compact SUV space, following its launch in late September 2023. In less than 3 months, over 20,000 units of the all-new Honda have already been sold with the SUV still retailing at its introductory prices ranging between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

What The Elevate Has To Offer?

The Honda Elevate is not the most feature-rich offering in the compact SUV space but that’s not to say it is not well equipped. It comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a semi-digital instrument cluster with a 7-inch LCD cluster, wireless charging and a single-pane sunroof. In its top variant, it comes with leatherette upholstery and various soft-touch materials around the cabin for a premium experience.

The safety net of the Japanese SUV includes up to 6 airbags, a lane-watch camera, and select advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control and autonomous emergency braking.

Under The Bonnet

Honda offers the Elevate SUV with just one engine, the same as the one found in the City sedan. A 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine producing 121 PS and 145 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. It gets the choice of a CVT automatic with paddle shifters as well, which also has a higher claimed fuel economy than the manual. Honda has shared that the demand for the CVT variants has been “overwhelmingly high”.

While Honda did not offer the City’s hybrid powertrain with its SUV, it has confirmed the introduction of an all-electric version by 2026.

Rivals

The Honda Elevate takes on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun. The introductory prices for the SUV will end at the start of 2024.

