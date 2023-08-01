Could Honda Elevate Be The Next 5-Star Safety Rated SUV In India?

Published On Aug 01, 2023 08:08 AM By Tarun for Honda Elevate

The Honda City is a 5-star safety rated sedan, so could the Elevate continue on the same line?

Honda Elevate has been crash tested internally to meet the global safety standards.

It underwent the front offset, side, flat, and rear barrier, and side pole tests along with pedestrian protection.

The detailed crash test results could be out once the SUV goes on sale.

Its safety features include six airbags, hill start assist, rear parking camera, ISOFIX, and ADAS.

Prices are expected to start from around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Safety ratings is one of the key factors for new car buyers, especially among premium products, and looks like the Honda Elevate will live up to that. The Japanese carmaker has internally crash tested the SUV thoroughly, and expects a high safety rating from crash-testing agencies for its global SUV.

Decoding The Tests

Honda has put the Elevate through front offset (even with a child dummy), side, flat and rear barrier, and side pole impact tests at speeds ranging from 32kmph to 64kmph. The SUV looks to have tackled these crash tests well. It has even passed the pedestrian protection test.

It is underpinned by Honda’s trademarked ACE (Advanced Compatibility Engineering) body structure.

Could It Be The Next 5-Star Safety Rated SUV?

Based on these internal crash test results, we believe that the new Honda SUV could easily score a 4- or 5-star safety rating. The actual results could be determined by the new global NCAP tests, or the upcoming Bharat NCAP.

Interestingly, the fifth-gen Honda City has secured a full 5-star rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash tests. The Jazz and Amaze are also 4-star rated models, which lead us to believe that Honda will continue its run of safe cars with the Elevate.

Elevate’s Big Kit Of Safety Features

The Honda Elevate features six airbags, hill start assist, vehicle stability assist, a rear parking camera, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Active safety is taken care of by ADAS (advanced driving assistance system). The radar-based safety technology consists of automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and auto high-beam.