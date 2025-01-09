Honda Elevate Black Edition Has Reached Dealerships Ahead Of Launch

The Black Edition is based on the top-spec ZX variant and features multiple visual changes

The Black Edition will be Honda Elevate’s latest special edition, followed by the Apex, which came out last year in September. It was recently spotted at a dealership hinting at an imminent launch. While the visual changes are confirmed, we expect the powertrain and features to remain the same as the top-spec ZX variant.

Exterior

Honda has provided the Elevate with a new exterior colour, Crystal Black Pearl, earlier available as a roof colour choice for the top ZX variant.

Other changes include a chunky silver door cladding and gloss black alloy wheels. Other aspects of the exterior like the grille, fog lamp housing, silver roof rails, and LED DRLs remain the same.

Interior

The cabin of the Honda Elevate Black Edition gets a full black theme, which includes the dashboard and leatherette seats. The fully black cabin features gloss black elements instead of the silver finish available on door pads, centre console, and dashboard in the standard variants. The steering wheel also gets gloss black elements replacing the silver bits.

The Black Edition is based on the top Honda Elevate variant, the ZX, and retains the same comfort and convenience features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment unit, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and wireless phone charger. For safety, the Elevate features six airbags (as standard), lane keep assist and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

Powertrain

The powertrain of the Black Edition is expected to remain the same, the specifications of which are as follows:

Specification 1.5-litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual, 7-step CVT*

*Continuously Variable Transmission

Price and rivals

The Honda Elevate price starts from Rs 11.69 lakh to Rs 16.63 lakh. The top ZX variant, which the Black Edition is based on, starts at Rs 15.21 to Rs 16.63 lakh. So expect a slight premium for the Black edition of the compact SUV.

The Honda Elevate’s Black edition will rival the Hyundai Creta Knight and Kia Seltos X-Line variants.

