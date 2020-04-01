Honda CR-V Diesel Discontinued; 7-Seater Configuration No Longer On Offer

Published On Apr 01, 2020 12:42 PM By Saransh for Honda CR-V

While the diesel CR-V was offered with an all-wheel-drive configuration as well, the petrol SUV is front-wheel-drive only

Now available in a single petrol variant.

Powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine making 154PS and 189Nm mated to a CVT.

The 1.6-litre diesel was rated at 120PS and 300Nm and came with a 9-speed automatic option only.

Since the 7-seater option was available with the diesel CR-V only, the SUV is now a 5-seater offering.

The diesel CR-V was priced from Rs 30.67 lakh to Rs 32.77 lakh. The petrol CR-V, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 28.27 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Honda has discontinued the CR-V diesel in the BS6 era. The SUV is now available with a 2.0-litre petrol engine only. Although Honda has not revealed any reason behind this move, we assume it could be due to the low demand for the diesel variant of the mid-size SUV. Honda has also discontinued the diesel Civic which was offered with the same diesel engine.

The CR-V diesel was available with a 1.6-litre engine producing 120PS and 300Nm, mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. Honda was offering the CR-V in diesel in both 2WD and 4WD configurations. With the discontinuation of the diesel engine, the CR-V is now available as a 2WD offering only since the petrol CR-V is not available in the 4WD configuration.

The CR-V is now available as a 5-seater only since the 7-seater option was limited to the diesel SUV. The feature list remains unchanged except for some features like paddle shifters and 2nd row sliding seats since they were offered only on the diesel CR-V.

Other features include up to 6 airbags, ESP, hill launch assist, ABS with EBD, lane watch camera, LED headlamps with DRLs, remote engine start, panoramic sunroof, 8-way adjustable driver seat, dual-zone AC and a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Honda CR-V petrol is available in a single variant priced at Rs 28.27 lakh. The diesel CR-V, on the other hand, was priced from Rs 30.67 lakh to Rs 32.77 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The CR-V continues to rival the Volkswagen Tiguan and Hyundai Tucson.

