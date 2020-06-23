Honda City Series Production Starts Ahead Of July Launch

Published On Jun 23, 2020 06:35 PM By Dhruv.A for Honda City 2020

Expect official pre-bookings for the fifth-gen sedan to open early next month

Fifth-gen Honda City series production begins at Greater Noida factory.

Bookings expected to begin early next month.

Prices likely to range between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 16 lakh.

After letting us in on all the juicy details of the new City last week, Honda has now kickstarted the series production of the sedan at its Greater Noida plant. The company says all the safety protocols prescribed by the Government are being enforced during the manufacturing process. While an official word is yet to arrive, we expect Honda to open official bookings in early July.

The new Honda City is equipped with LED units for the headlamps, fog lights, daytime running lamps as well as the tail lamps. It features 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels and a sunroof.

Inside, you find leatherette upholstery and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and WebLink support. A semi-digital instrument cluster with a 7-inch screen also adds up to the features list, along with the automatic climate control and tyre pressure monitoring. Safety goodies are aplenty with six airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control, hill assist control and LaneWatch camera.

The City gets a choice of 1.5-litre petrol (121PS/145Nm) and diesel (100PS/200Nm) engines. Both the engines get a 6-speed manual transmission as standard while the petrol unit can also be had with a 7-step CVT. For now, the Amaze is the only Honda with a diesel automatic on offer. You can see how different the new City is from its predecessor (here), which is likely to remain on sale alongside.

Honda plans to launch the fifth-gen City sometime next month with prices expected to range between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 16 lakh. It will be available in three variants: V, VX and ZX. It takes on the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Rapid, Toyota Yaris and the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

