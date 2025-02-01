Honda City Apex Edition Launched, Prices Start From Rs 13.30 Lakh

The limited-run Apex Edition of the City sedan is available only with V and VX variants and is Rs 25,000 more expensive than the regular models

The City Apex Edition is an accessory pack that introduces exclusive badges on the front fenders, tail gate and seat backrest.

Rest of the features including an 8-inch touchscreen and single-pane sunroof is similar to the regular variant.

Its safety suite consists of 6 airbags (as standard), TPMS and ADAS.

Prices of the Apex Edition range from Rs 13.30 lakh to Rs 15.62 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

The Honda City Apex Edition has been launched in India with some minor cosmetic tweaks one feature addition. It is available only with the lower-spec V and VX variants with both manual and automatic gearbox options. Let us take a detailed look at everything that is different in the Honda City Apex Edition:

Honda City Apex Edition: Prices

The Honda City Apex Edition is available in two variants: V and VX with both manual and automatic options. The top-spec ZX variant is not available in this special edition trim. Here are the variant-wise prices of the Honda City Apex Edition:

Variant Regular Variant Price Apex Edition Price Difference V MT Rs 13.05 lakh Rs 13.30 lakh Rs 25,000 V CVT Rs 14.30 lakh Rs 14.55 lakh Rs 25,000 VX MT Rs 14.12 lakh Rs 14.37 lakh Rs 25,000 VX CVT Rs 15.37 lakh Rs 15.62 lakh Rs 25,000 ZX MT Rs 15.30 lakh Not available in this variant – ZX CVT Rs 16.55 lakh Not available in this variant –

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

What’s Different?

The Honda City Apex Edition is essentially an accessory pack based on the V and VX variants. So, it comes with an exclusive ‘Apex Edition’ badge on the front fender and tailgate to distinguish it from the regular model.

While it comes with the same beige interior, it gets Apex Edition embossed on the seat backrest along with cushions with similar branding. Also, this edition gets a soft-touch finish on the dashboard, door pad and on top of the instrument cluster. Lastly, it gets multi-colour ambient lighting as well.

Everything else, including the features, safety suite and powertrain options is the same as the regular model.

What’s Similar?

As mentioned earlier, it comes with the same feature suite, including an 8-inch touchscreen, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a wireless phone charger, and a single-pane sunroof.

The safety suite is also the same with amenities including six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), a lane watch camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It also comes with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) such as collision mitigation braking and lane-keep assist.

Powertrain Options

The Honda City comes with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 5 MT, CVT*

*CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission

Rivals

The Honda City rivals other compact sedans like the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, Maruti Ciaz and Volkswagen Virtus.

